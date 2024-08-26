Collection buckets will be stationed at Mildenhall’s match at home to Cambridge City today (3pm) to raise money for midfielder Simon Swinton, who suffered a horrific injury last week.

The versatile player, who joined Phil Weavers’ side in the summer of 2023 from Cambridge City, ruptured his ACL and tore his MCL in a training game.

The former Soham Town Rangers and Newmarket Town man, who played 37 times in Mildenhall’s Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division title-winning campaign last term, has made one league appearance in his side’s return to the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division this season, which saw him come on as a substitute in their 2-2 draw at home to Gray’s Athletic.

Simon Swinton (left) has ruptured his ACL and torn his MCL. Picture: Richard Marsham

Following their 1-0 defeat at Waltham Abbey on Saturday, Mildenhall will hope to raise as much money as possible for Swinton, who is self employed, at today’s fixture at The Riverside Stadium.

“Unfortunately, we have had some bad injury news in the squad as it has been confirmed that Swints (Simon Swinton) suffered a ruptured ACL and torn MCL during a training game last week,” wrote Mildenhall boss Weavers in a club statement.

“Swints is a huge part of this team and his loss will leave a hole that no-one else could fill. But, someone self employed suffering an injury as serious as this has a huge impact outside of football as well, and it’s only right we do what we can to help and support one of our own.

“Collection buckets will be stationed and making their way around the ground (today) for anyone who wishes to show their support.

“As someone who has had such an impact on both sides in today’s fixture, I feel it’s only fitting we do our best to return that impact.”