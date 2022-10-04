Walsham-le-Willows have announced the resignation of manager Trevor Collins after two-and-a-half years in charge.

Collins took over at the Morrish Stadium in March 2020, following the departure of previous boss Fergus O’Callaghan, and led the Willows to seventh in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division last season.

It was Walsham's highest finish in the Thurlow Nunn League's top flight for nine years, and second only to their sixth-place berth in 2012/13, but Collins has called time on his tenure in an email to the club's committee last night.

Trevor Collins has stepped down as Walsham-le-Willows manager Picture: Mark Westley

The outgoing boss cited 'the strain of the role' and 'ongoing frustrations' for his departure and said: "I have really enjoyed my time at the club and I feel that it is in a better place than when I arrived. There is now a clear pathway from the youths to the first team which I believe wasn't here previously.

"I will also look back fondly on the exciting brand of football we have played at times and which a number of supporters have commented is the most exciting they have witnessed in a long time.

"All good things come to an end and I feel it is better for the club if I departed now to give them plenty of time to find an ideal replacement who can hopefully continue moving the club forwards and develop the youngsters.

"I am sure I won't be a stranger at the club and will look to pop in from time to time.

"Finally can I take this opportunity to say a huge thank you to everyone at the club for their support and friendship during the last three years."

In a club statement, Walsham's chairman Alan Marshall added: "Trevor has managed the club for nearly three seasons and last season saw some of the most exciting and exhilarating football played by the team culminating in a seventh-place finish.

"One of the biggest achievements has been the number of under 18 players blooded into the first team and the progression the club and these players have made."

The Willows currently sit 14th in the Premier Division table following a 3-0 defeat to Thetford Town last Friday.

Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard have been placed in temporary charge ahead of tonight's Premier Division trip to Newmarket Town (7.45pm).

Anyone interested in applying for the vacancy should email Alan Marshall at alanwmarshall@googlemail.com