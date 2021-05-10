Comeback duo Lakenheath and Framlingham Town will meet in the semi-finals of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

Both sides found themselves two goals behind during their quarter-final ties with Beccles Town and AFC Sudbury Reserves respectively, but they rallied to progress into the last four of the competition.

And they will now lock horns for a place in the final at a neutral venue on a date to be confirmed.

Match action from Lakenheath's weekend win against Beccles. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, the other semi-final will see Bildeston Rangers take on holders Ipswich Wanderers (venue and date also TBC).

Elsewhere, Brandon Town and Sporting 87 both scored four times away from home to reach the last four of this season’s Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup, where they have been kept apart.

Mutford & Wrentham, 3-0 winners at Kirton Athletic, will take on Brandon Town, while Sporting 87 will face Stowupland Falcons, who overcame Saxmundham Sports 2-0, in the other semi-final.

Framlingham celebrate their winning goal at AFC Sudbury Reserves on Saturday. Picture: Mecha Morton

Framlingham Town remain the only club to be represented in the final four of both the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup and the Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup.

They defeated Walsham-le-Willows 2-1 in Saturday’s quarter-final tie to set up a last-four meeting with Beccles Reserves, 3-1 winners at home to Long Melford.

Trimley Red Devils Reserves eased the pain of their first-team’s exit by progressing to the Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup semi-finals courtesy of a 4-3 win at Claydon Reserves.

They will now meet Woodbridge Town, the holders, who were 7-1 winners against Achilles Reserves.

The McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup has now reached the quarter-final stage following Saturday’s fourth round.

Bramford United were the day’s biggest winners, scoring six times without replay versus Hope Church. They have been drawn against Grundisburgh Reserves, who won 2-0 at Stage, in the last eight.

Clare Town Reserves and Haverhill Town Blue both went through following penalty shoot-outs and now play FC Whitehorse and Laxfield respectively.

Leiston A must wait to see who they will play after the Ipswich Exiles versus Walsham-le-Willows B match was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch. The match has been rescheduled for Wednesday ahead of Saturday’s quarter-finals.

All four matches in the last eight of the Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup on Sunday were settled by four-goal margins.

Old rivals Woodbridge Town will now play Bury Town and Barham Athletic will meet holders Whitton United in the semi-finals which will take place this coming Sunday.

The first drawn team will have home advantage as the four teams vie for a place in the final on ‘Super Sunday’ at AFC Sudbury the following weekend.

The semi-final draw for the Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup has also been made, with holders AFC Sudbury paired with Ipswich Wanderers and Leiston facing Felixstowe & Walton United.

Weekend Results & Cup Draws

Saturday

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Quarter-Finals: AFC Sudbury Res 2 Framlingham Town 3, Halesworth Town 0 Ipswich Wanderers 3, Lakenheath 4 Beccles Town 2, Trimley Red Devils 0 Bildeston Rangers 2.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Semi-Final Draw: Bildeston Rangers v Ipswich Wanderers, Framlingham Town v Lakenheath.

Ties to be played at neutral venues on dates to be confirmed.

Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup Quarter-Finals: Puddlebrook 68 1 Brandon Town 4, Stowupland Falcons 2 Saxmundham Sports 0, Carlton Colville Town 1 Sporting 87 4, Kirton Athletic 0 Mutford & Wrentham 3.

Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup Semi-Final Draw: Mutford & Wrentham v Brandon Town, Stowupland Falcons v Sporting 87.

Ties to be played at neutral venues on a date to be confirmed.

McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Fourth-Round: Bramford Utd 6 Hope Church 0, Clare Town Res 1 Stowupland Falcons Res 1 – Clare Town won 5-4 on pens, Elmswell Res 2 Haverhill Town Blue 2 – Haverhill Town Blue won 4-1 on pens, FC Whitehorse 3 Witnesham Wasps 1, Kesgrave Kestrels 0 Leiston A 4, Ipswich Exiles v Walsham-le-Willows B – postponed, now being played on Wednesday, kick-off 6.45pm, Laxfield 5 West Row Gunners 3, Stage 0 Grundisburgh Res 2.

McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Quarter-Final Draw: Bramford Utd v Grundisburgh Res, Clare Town Res v FC Whitehorse, Laxfield v Haverhill Town Blue, Leiston A v Ipswich Exiles or Walsham-le-Willows B.

Ties to be played on Saturday, May 15, kick-offs 2.30pm.

Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Quarter-Finals: Beccles Town Res 3 Long Melford Res 1, Claydon Res 3 Trimley Red Devils Res 4, Framlingham Town Res 2 Walsham-le-Willows Res 1, Woodbridge Town Res 7 Achilles Res 1.

Portable Space Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup Semi-Final Draw: Framlingham Town Res v Beccles Town Res, Woodbridge Town Res v Trimley Red Devils Res.

Ties to be played at neutral venues on a date to be confirmed.

Sunday

Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Quarter-Finals: Barham Athletic 6 Walsham-le-Willows 2, Westbourne Warriors 1 Bury Town 5, Whitton Utd 5 Lowestoft Town 1, Wickham Market 0 Woodbridge Town 4.

Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Semi-Final Draw: Barham Athletic v Whitton Utd, Woodbridge Town v Bury Town.

Ties to be played at the ground of the first drawn team on Sunday, May 16, kick-offs 2.30pm.

Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup Semi-Final Draw: AFC Sudbury v Ipswich Wanderers, Leiston v Felixstowe & Walton Utd.

Ties to be played at neutral venues on a date to be confirmed.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news