The RFU has confirmed they have been given the green light by the government for the resumption of 15-a-side contact rugby, with some adaptations.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, all contact rugby has been suspended across the country since March.

However, from this Wednesday clubs will be able to resume adapted training for the 15-a-side form of the game, with friendly fixtures permitted from Friday, December 18.

Contact rugby can resume next month

Details of the necessary alterations will be fully disclosed tomorrow, but will include no scrums or mauls in the game, free kicks instead of scrums at a restart and a minimum of five (maximum seven) players required to form a line-out.

The government is expected to reveal details with regards to travel, changing rooms, clubhouses and spectators later this week.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport