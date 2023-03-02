Sean Cooper headed out to South Africa with England today for the Over-50s Cricket World Cup in Cape Town very much looking to fulfil a lifetime ambition of playing at Newlands.

The iconic Test venue nestled at the foot of Table Mountain is set to host the final of the 14-team competition on March 20.

Bury St Edmunds-based Cooper will open the bowling for an England side next week whom he helped to the semi-finals of the inaugural 2018 edition in Sydney, which saw them bow out to Pakistan.

Sean Cooper bowling for Worlington last season Picture: Richard Marsham

And despite not being among the two standout favourites for the tournament being held back in South Africa, where the 2020 version had to be abandoned due to the outbreak of Covid-19, he is hopeful of earning the chance to go one step further.

With his 56th birthday also coming mid-tournament, ahead of England then looking to reclaim the Ashes against Australia at the end of it, a first outing at Newlands would provide the perfect present.

“Obviously getting to the semi-finals would be great as you’ve got the opportunity to play for the final,” said the player who former Bury St Edmunds player who joined Worlington last season.

Sean Cooper was with Sudbury during the 2021 season Picture: Mark Westley

“I’ve never played at Newlands so that is a big incentive to get there but it’s going to be tough.

“We’ve got four of the current top six seeded sides in our group with obviously us, the favourites South Africa, Pakistan – who were the last finalists who Australia beat – and India.

“We actually play all three of those games in a four-day period so it’s going to be tough and fitness, especially at the over-50s age, plays a key role.”

But that is where Cooper, whose personal fitness business – Coops Functional Fitness – is based from Mildenhall Hub, is hoping he has given his side the edge.

Sean Cooper during his Bury St Edmunds days Picture: Mecha Morton

“The majority of the lads have all bought into a three-month training programme that I started with them at the beginning of December,” said the player who is the most capped at Over-50 level in David Shellgrove’s side.

The tournament is set to feature some players who have graced the top of the game, with South Africa captained by Louis Koen, who made five One Day International (ODI) outings, and including Alan Dawson, who has 19 ODIs and two Test appearances to his name.

Pakistan will be led by two Test and 14 ODI-experienced Zahoor Elahi while Zimbabwe have Stuart Carlisle in their ranks, who has made 37 Test appearances and featured in 111 ODIs, alongside former Sussex prolific run-scorer Murray Goodwin (19 Test, 71 ODI).

Meanwhile, New Zealand’s squad features Adrian Dale, who scored 12,500 first-class runs and took more than 200 first-class wickets for Glamorgan.

Cooper, who only dropped out of the top regional tier East Anglian Premier League with Sudbury last year to return to Worlington, says their squad may not include a big name but does have plenty of strength in their favour.

Ahead of their opening game against Namibia on Monday, he said: “We’ve got no stars, we’ve got a couple of lads who have played a few games first-class and a lot of Minor Counties and counties two cricket.

“ But what we’ve got now is a squad that has depth so everyone is replaceable, to a certain extent, whereas in previous years we haven’t been so that puts us in good stead.”

England will have to finish in the top two of Pool A, which also includes familiar opposition in Wales, and World Cup newcomers USA and United Arab Emirates, to reach the semi-finals.