After their never-say-die defensive performance away at York City, Needham Market boss Kevin Horlock said he ‘could not be more proud’ of his side as the Marketmen earned an Emirates FA Cup replay at Bloomfields on Tuesday.

The two sides, who were separated by 33 places in the football pyramid before kick-off, played out a 0-0 draw in the Emirates FA Cup fourth qualifying round.

Horlock said: “We’re still in the hat for the next round and we go back to Needham. I couldn’t be more proud of the lads, they left everything on the pitch.

Jake Dye made a superb last minute clearance off the line to keep the scores level Picture: Ben Pooley

“Last minute bodies on the line, I don’t know how they kept it out at the end. In general I thought we defended really well. They didn’t cause us too many problems throughout the game, obviously in the later stages we got a little bit tired.

“We expected them to have a lot of possession but we had a few decent chances today. On another day we could’ve nicked it, but we’ll take that, we’re in the hat and we look forward to the game on Tuesday.”

Jake Dye’s last minute diving headed block was the pick of the defending highlights as every Needham player walked off the pitch with their heads held high.

Marcus Garnham kept another clean sheet in the FA Cup Picture: Ben Pooley

“The back-line has been the reason we’ve started this season so well. They all work so hard for each other and you can see how much it means to them. They deserved that,” Horlock said.

“We worked hard and put our bodies on the line for each other as a collective.”

The two sides will meet again on Tuesday as York City travel to Bloomfields (7.45pm). After a 0-0 draw in the last round against Peterborough Sports, Needham Market saw off the Vanarama National League North opposition 3-0 in the replay after a scintillating second half.

The question on everyone’s lips, is can they do it again?

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock ‘couldn’t be more proud’ of his side Picture: Ben Pooley

“Obviously we’ll be massive underdogs but we’re at home, we haven’t got to travel. There will be some tired legs but we’ll rest and recuperate. The adrenaline will keep going, it’s the FA Cup,” Horlock said.

“It’s the opportunity to get through to the first round which we’ve only done once before. We did it last season and it was a special occasion and these lads are desperate for success and to get there if they can.”

Ask Horlock was answering a question about Needham’s fantastic travelling support, his answer was slightly drowned out by the beating of the fans’ drum - that was a constant throughout the tie.

“We wanted to come and give a show to show how good we are. I think everyone that’s in the ground and our travelling supporters follow us all over the country, they see how much work these lads give. I hope we’ve given them a good day and hopefully we can give them a better one Tuesday,” Horlock said.

“Hopefully the game will get a lot of interest and Bloomfields is packed out.”