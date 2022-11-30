Reigning county champions Surrey are set to visit Suffolk next season.

Woolpit Cricket Club will stage the Showcase fixture between Suffolk and the LV= Insurance County Championship Division One winners on Sunday, July 30 next year.

The 50-over-a-side match follows on from the success of Woolpit hosting the game versus Kent Spitfires last July, which attracted a crowd of more than 1,000 spectators who saw the visitors win by 140 runs.

Surrey all-rounder Cameron Steel and his team mates will visit Suffolk next year Picture: Surrey CCC

Suffolk head coach Andy Northcote, who is also club professional at Woolpit, said: “Woolpit are once again honoured to host the showcase game in 2023.

“The Kent fixture was a huge success for the club and county, and Surrey can expect to be hosted equally well. Our attitude towards making this day a fun festival of cricket and relevant to all corners of Suffolk cricket runs true for this coming year. Tickets will go on sale shortly.”

Alec Stewart, director of cricket at Surrey CCC, said: “We’re looking forward to playing Suffolk next season as part of our preparations for the One Day Cup competition. It will be valuable experience for our squad and our first visit to Woolpit CC which I’m sure we will enjoy.”

The Showcase fixture versus Surrey will be the highlight of Suffolk’s 2023 fixtures, which starts with four double-header NCCA T20 group matches followed by four NCCA Trophy group games.

These will be followed by four NCCA Championship Eastern Division One games, which will see Suffolk return to Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC, who missed out on a fixture last season.

Ipswich School will host T20 fixtures versus Cambridgeshire and Norfolk, with Suffolk facing Lincolnshire at Woodhall Spa and Hertfordshire at Welwyn Garden City.

Sudbury CC and Mildenhall CC will stage the NCCA Trophy ties against Shropshire and Cheshire on successive days over the May Bank Holiday weekend. These will be followed by trips to Norfolk and Cambridgeshire.

Suffolk start their three-day programme at home to Staffordshire at Bury St Edmunds and finish it at home to newly-promoted Buckinghamshire at Copdock.

In between Suffolk will be away to Lincolnshire at Sleaford and Norfolk, the only side they will face in all three formats, again at Manor Park.

Northcote said: “As ever, the fixtures bring a mixture of feelings; joy to be playing at certain away grounds, understanding of the challenges others bring and above all excitement to get the season going.”

Suffolk's 2023 fixtures (all matches start at 11am unless stated)

T20 Friendly

Sunday, April 16: v Bedfordshire at Bury St Edmunds

NCCA T20 competition

Sunday, April 23: v Cambridgeshire at Ipswich School

Sunday, April 30: v Lincolnshire at Woodhall Spa CC

Monday, May 1: v Norfolk at Ipswich School

Sunday, May 7: v Hertfordshire at Welwyn Garden City CC

Sunday, May 21: T20 Finals Day at Tring Park CC

NCCA 50-Over Trophy

Sunday, May 28: v Shropshire at Sudbury CC

Monday, May 29: v Cheshire at Mildenhall CC

Sunday, June 4: v Norfolk at Horsford CC

Sunday, June 11: v Cambridgeshire at TBC

Sunday, July 2: Quarter-finals

Sunday, July 16: Semi-finals

Sunday, August 27: Final

NCCA Championship

July 9-11: v Staffordshire at Bury St Edmunds CC

July 23-25: v Lincolnshire at Sleaford CC

August 13-15: Norfolk at Horsford CC.

August 20-22: Buckinghamshire at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC

September 3-6: Championship Play-Off Final at West Bromwich Dartmouth CC

Showcase Fixture

Sunday, July 30: v Surrey at Woolpit CC