More than 300 runners turned out in the wet conditions to end up smashing a trio of course records at a Bury St Edmunds running festival on Sunday.

The fifth annual St Eds’ Runs – the Ensors Running Festival – included a 10k, fun run, the Phoenix Events East Half Marathon and the Abbeycroft Leisure Marathon from Moreton Hall’s Skyliner Sports Centre.

Both course records were beaten in the 10km event, with Jack Nixon winning the race in 35 minutes 45 seconds and Sian James the leading lady in 40.28. Aden Bell was second in 36.38 and third was Richard Bailey-Funnell in 38.17.

Action from the marathon race Picture: Mecha Morton

First across the line in the Phoenix Events East Half Marathon was Ben Moore in one hour 18 minutes and 52 seconds, while Katie King smashed her own course record set the previous year by almost five minutes to cross the line in 1.19.59.

In the Abbeycroft Leisure Marathon, James O’Brien was the first runner home in 2.50.19, from Damian Elsdon in 2.55.40 with Ben Jackson third in 3.06.17. Nefise Onbasi led the field for the women in 3.41.58.

The HaverSports races were sponsored by Ensors Chartered Accountants and again raising money for Bury Town Pastors.

A couple of Staint Edmund Pacers out in front in the 10k Picture: Mecha Morton

HaverSports director Jack Tappin said: “It was great to have 305 runners taking part in our events, fulfilling our goal of providing accessible and premium athletics events in the region, promoting a healthy lifestyle and raising thousands for local charities.

“I want to thank all our runners who took part, all our volunteer marshals, our generous sponsors Ensors and our beneficiary charity Bury Town Pastors.

“It’s a really hard time for the events industry at the moment with entries down massively after Covid and with the current cost of living crisis, so I’m hugely thankful to everyone who supports HaverSports and our mission. And I hope more local businesses will continue to show their support for promoting health and fund-raising for charities by getting involved with and supporting our events.”

Anyone interested in finding out more about or supporting HaverSports can contact haverhalf@gmail.com

A marathon runner carries extra weight Picture: Mecha Morton

Some runners came dressed for the wet weather Picture: Mecha Morton

Thumbs up during the marathon Picture: Mecha Morton

A Thetford Athletic Club member in the 10k Picture: Mecha Morton

There was a big field in the 10k Picture: Mecha Morton

The 10k race proved a popular distance Picture: Mecha Morton

Some runners came dressed for the wet weather Picture: Mecha Morton

Since starting in 2014, HaverSports has raised more than £43,000 for a variety of local charities, while attracting more than 8,000 athletes to compete in its events.