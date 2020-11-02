Lakenheath's home clash against Downham Town tomorrow evening has been postponed on Covid-19 grounds.

The club confirmed on Twitter this afternoon that a potential case of the virus within their squad had forced the decision to shelve the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North encounter until a later date.

Lakenheath, who beat King's Lynn Town Reserves 5-0 on Saturday, are not expected to return to action until at least early December due to the impending national lockdown, though official confirmation from the Football Association is still pending.

Match action from Lakenheath's win against King's Lynn Town Reserves on Saturday. Picture: Mark Westley

Meanwhile, Needham Market will also not be in action tomorrow night as previously scheduled.

The Marketmen had been due to travel to Peterborough Sports in the Southern League Premier Central Division, but they have taken up the league's offer to postpone the fixture in light of recent Covid-19 developments.