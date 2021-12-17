For the second weekend running, Covid-19 has resulted in a Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club fixture being postponed.

Last week the club's trip to Guernsey was shelved until March of next year because of a Covid concern within the Bury camp.

And tomorrow's scheduled home clash with Old Albanian has now gone the same way, with the virus having impacted on the visiting side.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club are finished for 2021 after a postponement. Picture: Mecha Morton

It is a particularly big blow for Bury, who had sold out their pre-match Christmas lunch – with more than 100 guests set to attend.

However, it has been confirmed that the clubhouse at the GK IPA Haberden will still be open for business from 12pm tomorrow and the European matches between Harlequins vs Cardiff (1pm), Sale vs Clermont (3.15pm) and Glasgow vs Exeter (5.30pm) all shown live. Real ale will also be sold at the reduced price of £3 a pint.

This weekend's postponement means Bury will head into the new year sitting 11th in the 16-team National League 2 South standings.

All being well they will return to action on Saturday, January 8 when Worthing are set to be their visitors.

Meanwhile, prior to the game being called off, Bury's head coach and director of rugby Jacob Ford had told Suffolk News that while the team may have come up short so far in their pre-season target to challenge for promotion, he believes foundations have been laid for a very bright future.

Elsewhere, this afternoon it has been confirmed that neighbouring Sudbury have seen their home clash with local rivals Colchester postponed.

The RFU told clubs yesterday that in view of the present situation and the imminent Christmas holidays, clubs could mutually agree to not play and that is what has happened in this fixture.

As a result, Sudbury go into the year sitting top of the London 1 North standings.