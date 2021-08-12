Lakenheath's clash at Whitton United on Saturday has been called off because of Covid-19 – becoming the first Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division fixture this term to fall victim to the virus.

Covid-19 wreaked havoc with Lakenheath's pre-season plans and has also impacted them since their debut campaign at Step 5 got under way in late July.

However, with more players testing positive in recent days – as well as members of the backroom team – they requested to postpone the weekend's trip to the King George V Playing Field, which has been granted by the host club.

Lakenheath's game at Whitton is off because of Covid-19. Picture: Mecha Morton

Lakenheath manager Ben Cowling said: "It's a really difficult and disruptive situation.

"We've got 15 senior players and then some young lads that back us up, but there hasn't been a game this season we've had more than 13 players because of Covid.

"Teams at this level cannot run 20 or 22-man squads, it's not possible.

"I think teams have been doing everything they can to get games, and so have we, which is great to see. But after these latest positive tests, we need a fire-break. We don't want to put people in potentially dangerous situations."

Providing no further positive tests are returned, Cowling is hopeful that his team will return to action on Saturday, August 21 at home to Wroxham.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news