Bury St Edmunds' trip to Swardeston in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League tomorrow has been postponed on Covid-19 grounds.

A number of Swardeston players are currently self isolating having tested positive for the virus, which also prevented the Norfolk side from taking on Copdock & Old Ipswichian last weekend.

Premier League secretary Andy Abbott explained in a statement to all clubs: "This decision has been taken as Norfolk County Council Covid Outbreak team has been in contact with Swardeston CC as there have been a number of positive case in the Swardeston first team.

A Covid-19 outbreak within the Swardeston camp has forced a postponement

"The local public health team have advised that they are seeing more incidents in sports teams now.

"Your management committee could not have envisaged all the difficulties back in March, but our main focus will always be in the first instance a duty care.

"We would add for info that several isolating players have had visits from Covid marshalls at their homes to ensure they are self isolating. One has had two visits. So this being treated extremely seriously.

"Your management committee will be meeting within the next 21 days to discuss what happens with the fixtures, which is the most equitable to all."

Meanwhile, a statement from Swardeston chairman Stuart Bartram added: "All affected 1st XI players have been in self isolation during this past week and a number have now exited the isolation period.

"From the playing 11 which took the field against Horsford we have now had 6 positive PCR tests. In addition, other club members, generally close family contacts of affected players, have also tested positive.

"After consultation with the East Anglian Premier League this week, we can confirm our scheduled home game against Bury St Edmunds this Saturday on The Common is CANCELLED as we will still have a minimum of four of our 1st XI in isolation this coming weekend. All other club fixtures will proceed as normal.

"We have also had contact from Norfolk County Council’s Local Outbreak team who have provided advice to the club which has been passed on to the players concerned.

"We have continued to liaise with the Norfolk Cricket Board, Read Brothers East Anglian Premier League and Cecil Amey Opticians Norfolk Cricket Alliance to update all on the developments."

Bury are currently third in the EAPL standings, four points clear of Swardeston in fourth.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news