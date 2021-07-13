Suffolk’s National County match against Kent Spitfires has had to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The 50-overs-a-side match was scheduled to take place at The County Ground in Beckenham next Tuesday.

Kent’s current Covid-19 situation means that the fixture will now not be able to be fulfilled, and Kent Cricket have thanked the players, staff and members of Suffolk County Cricket Club for their understanding.

Suffolk will now not get to play at Kent Cricket Club's ground in Beckenham next Tuesday, as a result of rising Covid-19 cases Picture: Andy Jones

SuffolkNews' Iliffie Media sister site, Kent Online, is reporting the Spitfires were due not able to put a squad together given the high number of players that are still self-isolating following a positive Covid-19 test in the T20 squad that played Surrey last Friday.

Bowler Nathan Gilchrist then had to withdraw midway through the current County Championship game with Sussex after being contacted by NHS Test & Trace.

The match was originally due to be held at Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC in 2020, but was cancelled due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

It was then switched to Beckenham, where the Spitfires will host their Royal London Cup group games this Summer, with National Counties unable to meet the COVID regulations and guidance that are required to stage such a game.

Kent Cricket’s CEO, Simon Storey, said: “Everyone was looking forward to the challenge of facing Suffolk on Tuesday, but, regrettably, we have now contacted them to inform them of our decision.

“The safety of our players, staff, members and spectators remains the club’s top priority; with recent statements from the club outlining our swift and decisive actions to ensure the safety of all.”

Suffolk CCC Chairman Andrew Squire said: “Whilst disappointing for all concerned, we fully understand and respect Kent’s decision.

“Our players were looking forward to playing at The County Ground, Beckenham and testing themselves against high-class opposition.

“We very much hope to fulfil the fixture next season on a Suffolk ground and send our best wishes to Kent for the remainder of this season.”

Spectators that have purchased tickets to the match will be contacted by the club via email in due course.

