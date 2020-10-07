Former Bury Town and AFC Sudbury youngster Ross Crane made his senior Ipswich Town debut during last night's 2-0 home win over Gillingham in the EFL Trophy.

The Tractor Boys completed the signing of the versatile left footer, who joined Bury in the summer of 2019 from neighbouring Sudbury, back in May.

And he has now made his professional bow for the club, coming on as an 82nd-minute substitute in place of goalscorer Armando Dobra.

Ross Crane made his senior Ipswich debut against Gillingham. Picture: Mecha Morton

Dobra had given Town the lead during the second half at Portman Road, with Ben Folami going on to make sure of the outcome late on when he turned in a cross from former Bury St Edmunds schoolboy Liam Gibbs.

The match was also notable for Fornham St Martin-raised Jack Lankester making his first 90-minute appearance since recovering from a long-term back injury.

Manager Paul Lambert said: "I'm really proud of the lads and we played some good football.

"The young guys deserve a lot of credit because I thought they played the way football should be played.

"There was good movement and speed going forward, and we looked strong at the back. I can't single out one player though because it was just a good team performance."

