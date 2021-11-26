Ross Crane admitted his first game back at Bury Town could not have gone any better – and he is determined to show Blues fans it was no flash in the pan.

The 19-year-old rejoined the Ram Meadow club on an initial month’s loan from Ipswich Town in time to play a match-winning role in Saturday’s 4-0 home victory against Barking.

Having only scored twice in 36 Bury appearances in 2019/20 before leaving for Suffolk’s professional side, the attacking midfielder found the back of the net twice at the weekend.

Ross Crane (centre) celebrates his early opener on his Bury Town return with Cemal Ramadan (left) and Joe Hood (right) Picture: Mecha Morton

His first came just one minute and 40 seconds into the game and was already his second shot on target, while another powerful run ended with a precise finish 16 minutes from time.

Asked if his return could have gone any better, Crane, who had been out on loan at National League South side Concord Rangers before sustaining a pelvic injury, said: “No it couldn’t. It was a very good start coming back.

“Ben (Chenery, manager) asked me to come back and I needed some minutes so I couldn’t turn down the opportunity.

Ross Crane on the ball for Bury Town on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

“Obviously I know all the boys here. They made me feel very welcome once again and it’s been brilliant since I’ve been back.”

The former Colchester United and AFC Sudbury youngster, who has two professional appearances to his name after featuring in the EFL Trophy for Ipswich last season, added: “The gaffer wanted us to start fast and that’s what we did.

“As soon as I got the ball that’s what I want to do, take on players and score goals. I have been working on my composure in training and that’s what I have come here to do; score goals.”

Bury boss Chenery is hopeful of keeping Crane at the club past the initial agreed month, to help his side through the festive period as they look to position themselves for promotion.

“Ross is someone I am a big admirer of,” he said.

“He did really well here and then got his opportunity Ipswich.

“He has just come back from injury and needs to play games now and that is what he is doing.

Ross Crane scores his second goal in Bury Town's 4-0 victory at home to Barking Picture: Mecha Morton

“Ipswich have been great with him and me, allowed him to come here and he was great today, scoring two goals.

“I was really pleased for him because there was a bit of pressure on him coming back here and I felt he dealt with that really well.

“It’s a loan initially for a month and then we will hopefully go longer, but we’ll see what Ipswich Town wish to do.”

None of the other three Ipswich Town players who have been with the west Suffolk side this season were involved again on Saturday. But Chenery revealed all are still connected with them.

“Zak Bradshaw played in the FA Youth Cup at Aldershot on Thursday so he was a bit tight and sore, so we left him out,” he said.

“Jesse (Nwabueze) has just come back from Covid so he’s on the Covid protocol, training during the day. And Gerrard (Buabo) should be on the grass soon. He is having another scan as he has a bit of inflammation on his foot.”

The seventh-placed Blues, who have cut the gap to the play-offs spots to a point, are without a game this weekend due to originally scheduled hosts Brentwood Town being in FA Trophy action. Their next fixture sees Basildon United visit a week tomorrow (3pm).