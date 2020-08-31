The semi-final date and venues have been arranged for the 2019/20 Suffolk Premier Cup.

The semi-finals were due to be played back in March, but the country then went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Both semi-finals will take place on the same evening – Tuesday, September 15th and kick-off at 7.45pm.

Lowestoft Town will face Bury Town at the Goldstar Ground, home of Felixstowe & Walton United FC while the MEL Group Stadium, home of AFC Sudbury, will host the other semi-final between Stowmarket Town and Needham Market.

In accordance with The FAs return to football guidance, both fixtures will be limited to a crowd of 400.

Meanwhile, the Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup final has also been confirmed for September 13 at the Denny Bros Stadium, home of Bury Town.

The match will see one last outing for holders Gym United, who earlier this year revealed they were folding. They will take on Brandon Town Community.

In the McDonald’sPrimary Cup, Notcutts Park, home of Woodbridge Town FC, will host the tie between Elmswell A and Leiston on Monday, September 14.

Felixstowe & Walton United’s Goldstar Ground will stage the second semi-final involving Ipswich Exiles and Melton United on Thursday, September 17.

And the delayed second semi-final of the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup has also been re-arranged.

Brett Vale will face East Bergholt United at the Millfield, home of Hadleigh United FC, on Sunday, September 13. In the final the winners will face holders Ipswich Town at a venue and on a date to be decided.