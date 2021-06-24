Two charity matches between Suffolk county cup winners will take place as a curtain-raiser to the upcoming season.

The Suffolk Champions Charity Cup will be played between Needham Market, the current holders of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup, and Lakenheath, the newly-crowned winners of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

The match will be played on Wednesday, July 14th 2021 at Bury Town FC, kick-off 7.30pm.

Lakenheath beat Bildeston in the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup Final at Haverhill Rovers on the last May bank holiday Monday Picture: Mecha Morton

A second match – the Suffolk Champions Charity Shield – will take place on Friday, July 16th, at Needham Market FC, kick-off 7.30pm.

This will be between Stowupland Falcons, the winners of the Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup, and Bramford United, winners of the McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup.

The charities which will be supported by each game have been chosen by the participating clubs.

Nathan Ramsey (Turners Hyundai franchise manager) with members of both Needham Market’s men and women’s senior teams following the men winning the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup for 2019/20 Picture: Richard Poskitt

Suffolk FA County Cup Competitions Manager Adrian Moye explained: “Covid 19 has made us look at life a little differently, bringing into focus the things that matter such as family, communities, and health and well-being, both physical and mental.

“Through this period, and indeed previously, the role and important work of local and national charities in helping with all aspects of our lives has also been bought into sharp focus, especially at a time when charities have faced significant restrictions in their abilities to raise funds.

“Indeed, many in the Suffolk football community have recognised this by undertaking challenges and events to raise some funds for a cause close to their heart.

Stowupland Falcons celebrate after beating Mutford & Wrentham to the Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup at Haverhill Rovers FC Picture: Mecha Morton

“Football is very much a part of the fabric of our communities, a vehicle where we can make a positive difference, and these two matches have been conceived with all of this in mind.

“Clubs and their fans will be able to purchase tickets online, just as they did for the Suffolk County Cup semi-finals and finals. By selecting which team they wish to support, the purchase price of the ticket will go directly to the club’s chosen charity, so it’s a very simple way for supporters to get behind their club's charity.

“The ticket sale money will not be shared equally – it will be paid to each charity reflecting the number of sales each team has managed to attract. The more ticket sales for each team, the bigger the donation for each charity.

“I have been humbled by the enthusiasm of the teams and host venues in their enthusiastic support of the Suffolk Champions Charity Cup and Shield matches. Despite heavy pre and early season commitments everyone concerned has made a concerted effort to make this work.

Bramford United, pictured celebrating a goal, will take on Stowupland Faclons in the new chairty match-ups Picture: Paul Voller

“I sincerely hope that many supporters will support these matches and even if they cannot attend, then by purchasing a ticket online they will be making a telling contribution to local charities whose efforts to raise funds in order to undertake the incredible work they do is ongoing.”

In the Suffolk Champions Charity Cup, Needham Market FC have chosen to support Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY). Lakenheath FC will be supporting Dementia UK

In the Suffolk Champions Charity Shield, Stowupland Falcons FC will be supporting Stowmarket Food Bank. Bramford United FC will be supporting Suffolk Mind

Eventcube are kindly supporting these matches by not charging any administration fees for use of their ticketing platform.

Tickets will be available from Thursday, July 1 via the Suffolk FA website.

