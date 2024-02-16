Newly-appointed Bury Town captain Josh Curry says it is ‘a real honour’ to take on the role on a permanent basis.

The 31-year-old had been deputising for Ollie Fenn with the skipper’s armband when fit himself during the latter’s injury and subsequent loan spell at Brantham Athletic to regain match fitness. Cemal Ramadan was the other who had carried it.

But following the recent news that Fenn had been released by mutual consent after nearly seven years at Ram Meadow, manager Cole Skuse has made Bury-raised Curry his successor.

Josh Curry in action against Heybridge Swifts Picture: Mark Westley

“It is a real honour, obviously I was at Bury when I was 15, 16, 17 and then to come back at the age of 31 and I’m now captain of the club, it’s a real honour,” said the player who was signed from Stowmarket Town in the summer.

“I’m delighted to be captain and I can’t praise Fenny enough, he was a great captain, he was there many years and the lads looked up to him and respected him.

“It was nice to get an insight from him as a captain at the start.

Josh Curry return to Bury Town's Ram Meadow, where he began his senior football journey with the Blues' now disbanded feeder side Team Bury, in the summer from Stowmarket Town Picture: Bury Town FC

“I’ve played for other teams and learnt from other people and the way they work as captains as well so hopefully I can embed my own personality within the team and lead the team as best as I can.”

Curry and his Bury side made it five straight wins on Saturday with a 3-1 home success against fellow play-off hopefuls Heybridge Swifts seeing them rise up to third in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division table. It also extended their unbeaten run to 13 matches with only two draws in that period since a 6-2 defeat at home to Basildon United on November 14.

Cemal Ramadan continued his rich vein of form by firing them ahead inside two minutes after latching onto a long ball.

The visitors levelled through Lewis Watson on 24 but Ollie Canfer fired the Blues back into the lead within a minute of the second half starting.

Olie Yun then effectively wrapped up another three points with a fine run and finish in the 67th minute.

It came ahead of Skuse being named the North Division’s Vita Risk Manager of the Month for a second successive time for the Blues’ five wins and one draw in January.

Curry said of his manager who called time on his professional career after leaving Colchester United in the summer: “He deserves all the credit because the first month (of the season) it was all new to him and he was learning how the non-league world works as well as systems for the players he's got.

"He found his style of play and to be fair to him he's been really brave and stuck to it and it's paying off.

"The amount of work him and Muzzy (assistant Paul Musgrove) put in is unbelievable so we're getting as much information from them as possible so it makes our life easier on the pitch."

Bury’s players are set for a rest this weekend without a fixture before returning to training ahead of a trip to Basildon United, who lie eighth, next Saturday (3pm).

Curry, who said he is ‘absolutely loving’ playing in the centre of a back three, having more commonly been seen in central midfield, says they will just keep taking it ‘game by game’ in the promotion race.

The player who includes Lowestoft Town, Mildenhall and Diss among his former clubs, said: "Confidence is high in the camp and it's cliche but we've just got to take it game by game as anyone can beat anyone in this league.

"We've just got to keep the run going for as long as we can and see where we end up at the end.

"The aim is to get play-offs and anything added to that would be amazing but we've just got to keep working hard and doing what we're doing."