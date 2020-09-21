The HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Final is to be played as part of ‘Super Sunday’ this weekend.

It comes after Suffolk FA announced the dates and venues for six of their coronavirus delayed 2019/20 county cup finals – with details of the Suffolk Premier Cup final set to be finalised later this week.

Bloomfields, home of Needham Market FC, will stage three of the fnals dubbed as ‘Super Sunday’ on September 27.

Spectators are pictured enjoying one of the finals on the 3G pitch at Bloomfield during ‘Super Sunday in the 2018/19Picture: Suffolk FA (42334688)

The Suffolk Sunday Shield Final will be played first at 10am, followed by the Suffolk Sunday Trophy at 12.45pm, both on the 3G pitch.

‘Super Sunday’ will conclude with the HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup Final on the grass pitch at 3pm.

Haverhill & Hove Albion will take on Rushmere & Diamonds to kick off the feast of football on Sunday (10am) in the Suffolk Sunday Shield Final.

Ipswich Town Women beat Needham Market Women in the semi-final of the Suffolk Women's Cup and will play the final at Needham Market FC as part of 'Super Sunday' this coming weekendPicture: Ben Pooley

That will be followed by Hardy verses Thrasher United in the Suffolk Sunday Trophy (12.45pm).

Headline act Ipswich Town Women will then bid to defend their HomeStore Self Storage Suffolk Women’s Cup against Brett Vale (3pm) on Needham's grass pitch.

Walsham to stage Junior Cup Final

The 2019/20 Total Football Suffolk Junior Cup Final will take place at Walsham-le-Willows FC.

Haverhill & Hove Albion ahead of their narrow 3-2 win in the 2018/19 Suffolk Sunday Trophy semi-final win over reigning champions Bardwell Sports. Picture: Contributed (42334703)

Halesworth Town will meet Sudbury Sports (AFC Sudbury's Academy Essex & Suffolk Border League side) at the Morrish Stadium next Tuesday (7.45pm).

Both teams booked their places in the final on Wednesday – Halesworth Town defeated AFC YourShirts 4-0 at Woodbridge Town FC and Sudbury Sports, who lifted last year's Suffolk Primary Cup, were 9-0 winners versus Bramford Road Old Boys at Brantham Athletic FC.

Sudbury Sports (as AFC Sudbury A) lifted last season's Suffolk Primary Cup after beating Old Newton United ReservesPicture: Clive: Pearson

Halesworth are this season playing in the Macron SIL Senior Division, while Sudbury Sports are playing in the Essex & Suffolk Border League Premier Division, after both sides were promoted last season.

Stowmarket to host Primary Cup Final

Stowmarket Town FC will stage the delayed 2019/20 McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Final.

The final will be played at Greens Meadow next Wednesday (7.45pm).

Melton United confirmed their place in the final by defeating Ipswich Exiles 2-0 in last Thursday night’s second semi-final at Felixstowe & Walton United FC.

In the final they will face fellow Macron SIL Division Two side Elmswell, who won 3-1 against Leiston A at Woodbridge Town FC last Monday evening.