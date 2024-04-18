Bury St Edmunds head coach Jacob Ford was pleased to see a number of departing players - including captain Matt Bursey - sign off on a ‘proud’ performance in their final game at the Greene King IPA Haberden on Saturday.

The Wolfpack returned to winning ways in style by treating the home crowd to eight tries to Guernsey’s four to win their penultimate match in National League 2 East 56-24.

While it was not a result that was able to move them higher than sixth place, the game had taken on extra significance with it being a Haberden farewell appearance for four of six now confirmed departures.

Will Christe (right) celebrates his try in a man-of-the-match display in his final outing at the Haberden Picture: Mark Westley

It was revealed on the day that captain Matt Bursey - who scored two tries - will be leaving at the end of the season ahead of going to play in Australia, the homeland where man-of-the-match Will Christie and Kodie Drury-Hawkins, who were also both on the scoresheet, will be returning to.

Harry Simpson was the other to play his last home game ahead of departing for university, which is also the case for Ollie Saddleton. Harry Barker is another confirmed to leave.

And Ford was glad the players who have given so much to the club in their time got to go out on a high.

Matt Bursey on his way to scoring one of his two tries Picture: Mark Westley

He said: “It was a pretty loose game but the lads seemed to enjoy it, running out together and putting in a performance, especially when we had the ball, that we were pretty proud of, so it was a nice way to finish.”

The game, which saw with Bury take a 28-12 lead into the interval after Ben Penfold converted tries from George Loose, Bursey, Drury-Hawkins and Christie, was also notable for fans’ favourite winger Will Affleck earning his 150th cap.

And after Archie Bourne, Bursey and Christie had crossed the line, there was a fitting way to end it as he ran in his side’s eighth try before departing captain Bursey added the conversion.

Ford said: “It was a nice way for Will to finish on a landmark appearance and we’re all happy for him.”

Kodie Drury-Hawkins celebrates a try in his final game at the Haberden Picture: Mark Westley

George Loose opened the scoring for Bury against Guernsey Picture: Mark Westley

Ben Penfold converted all four of Bury’s tries in the first half Picture: Mark Westley

Bury have a free weekend ahead of their final game at Old Albanians a week tomorrow.