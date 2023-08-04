Paul Musgrove admits Bury Town’s start to the 2023/24 season is less than ideal after learning an already injury-hit squad will have to play in two different cup competitions ahead of their league opener next weekend.

However, Cole Skuse’s assistant manager has indicated there will be no excuses as the pair’s revamped Blues – with 10 summer signings they hope to add to with trialist Harvey Sayer in time for tomorrow’s home FA Cup opener – look to hit the ground running.

On the day Bury completed their pre-season campaign by surrendering a 2-0 lead on Tuesday to draw 2-2 with Matty Etherington’s Colchester United U21s side, they found out they will be required to travel to Needham Market on Tuesday in the Suffolk Premier Cup (7.45pm).

Bury Town’s assistant boss Paul Musgrove (left) wiith new signings Ethan Mayhew (centre) and Jose Santa De La Paz Picture: Mecha Morton

Just three days after hosting lower-league Biggleswade United in the Emirates FA Cup Extra Preliminary Round, they will travel to the three-times consecutive holders in the Endeavour Automotive-sponsored competition’s only first round fixture.

They are set to go into both games, with a replay, required if there is a draw after 90 minutes, set to take precedent over the county tie, without at least four players. Captain Ollie Fenn (nose), Ryan Jolland (hip), Will Gardner (achilles), Jed Wigley (shin splints) are all ruled out of the first week.

Centre-back Joe White caused further concenr by limping out of Tuesday’s friendly after receiving treatment on his ankle following a heavy challenge, but Musgrove confirmed he will be fit to be involved tomorrow.

Former professional Ed Upson is one of 10 new signings at Bury Town Picture: Mecha Morton

Of the cup double to start the campaign, former Stowmarket Town boss Musgrove said: “It’s not one I’ve had to do before as I’ve always done well in the cups, so I’ve never been in at such an early stage.

“But look, it’s something we’ve got to deal with and Cole’s got to adjust to that and that it’s a competitive game and we need to get into it now.

“Whether it’s league or cup, we’ll deal with it in the same manner.”

While tomorrow sees them host lower-league opposition (3pm), he said they cannot afford to see the match-up with the Spartan South Midlands League Premier Division side as an easy tie.

Ollie Fenn, who has been Bury Town’s captain in recent seasons, has taken on a new player-coach role for 2023/24 Picture: Mecha Morton

“There is no gimmies where we’re at,” he said.

“We’re a new group so at the end of the day we’ve got to work our socks

off to get a result against Biggleswade.

“They’re a good bunch, they’re well organised, so it’s a level playing field for everybody.”

Of facing Kevin Horlock’s higher-league Marketmen a few days later, he said: “It’s always nice to go over to Needham and test ourselves against Step 3.

“We’ll see some old faces and locks horns, and hopefully we can do ourselves justice.”

Meanwhile, former Needham player Fenn, who came through the ranks at Ipswich Town, has taken on a new player-coach role at the club.

Musgrove said: “He’s really highly-respected in non-league football at this level so we decided we wanted him in and around it and he wants to be part of that.

“He knows he’s not going to play every game but he’s still a very much valued member of the playing squad.”

Former Colchester United U23s player and ex-Needham and Stowmarket loanee Sayer, a versatile wide left player, caught the eye in Tuesday’s friendly and was set to make his decision – having also played for Leiston and Lowestoft Town in pre-season – last night.

Meanwhile, Needham Market will have already played their first league match by the time they host Bury on Tuesday.

Horlock’s side begin their Pitching In Southern League Premier Division Central campaign with a 288 round-mile trip to face Stratford Town, who finished three places above them in 14th in 2022/23.

The Bloomfields club go into that fixture without striker Jamie Smith, who signed over the close season from Step 5 Sheringham.

A club statement read: “Unfortunately Jamie Smith and the club have decided to mutually agree to cancel his one year contract.

“Jamie has found it hard to settle since arriving and it has been agreed that he could leave and that would allow him to return to his former club.

“We wish Jamie all the best of luck at Sheringham.”

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup early round draws:

First Round (Tuesday, August 8, 7.45pm)

Needham Market v Bury Town.

Second Round (before September 27, 7.45pm):

Hadleigh Utd v Mildenhall Town; Leiston v Brantham Athletic; Lowestoft Town v Walsham-le-Willows; Lakenheath v Felixstowe & Walton Utd; Long Melford v Needham Market or Bury Town; Kirkley & Pakefield v Stowmarket Town; Ipswich Wanderers v Woodbridge Town; Ipswich Town v AFC Sudbury.