The bragging rights went the way of Needham Market during Wednesday evening’s derby with Bury Town at Bloomfields.

Fresh from recording a 3-0 victory at the expense of Stourbridge at the weekend, the Marketmen ran out 4-2 winners against their neighbours to move up to 11th in the Southern League Premier Central Division table, three points adrift of the play-offs.

Bury, meanwhile, are down in 15th having suffered back-to-back losses after also being beat 2-0 by Quorn on Saturday.

Myles Cowling was on target for Needham during Wednesday’s derby win over Bury Picture: Mecha Morton

Needham raced out of the traps and their bright start was rewarded with three goals inside the opening 28 minutes.

After Luke Ingram had seen an effort blocked on the line in the eighth minute, the subsequent corner – taken by Kyle Hammond – was headed in at the far post by Daniel Morphew.

And it was another corner that resulted in Needham’s second goal – this time Joe Neal was the scorer with a volley that got the better of Charlie Beckwith in the visitors’ goal.

Myles Cowling went on to make it 3-0 with a rising strike from the left-hand side that went in via the underside of the crossbar.

A header from defender Taylor Parr cut Bury’s deficit to two in the 41st minute, but Needham’s three-goal margin was duly restored just before the hour mark.

Having scored his side’s third goal, Cowling turned creator on this occasion with a pass that freed Ryan Miles and the attacker did the rest.

Bury responded quickly through Mikey Davis, but that proved to be the end of the scoring as Needham saw out the remaining half an hour to claim all three points.

Tom Rothery’s Needham will now go in search of a third straight league victory on Saturday when they travel to face ninth-placed Kettering Town (3pm).

As for Bury, they will have longer to lick their wounds with no fixture scheduled for this weekend.

Cole Skuse’s team are next due in action on November 1 at home to Banbury United.