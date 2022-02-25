Tomorrow’s home derby with Lakenheath (3pm) kicks off what Mildenhall Town boss Ricky Cornish and his players are viewing as ‘nine cup finals’ in their bid for promotion back to Step 4.

Hall currently top the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table with a three-point gap to Gorleston but the Norfolk side have three games in hand. And Wroxham are a point further back with a whooping five games in hand on the leaders and two on the Greens.

It means there is little or no room for error if they are to take the easy route to promotion with the sole automatic spot.

Finley Logan (left) and Ben Nolan are set to go up against each other for a third time this season with both sides having tasted a victory so far Picture: Mecha Morton

“We are looking at it that we’ve got nine cup finals left, every game is as important as the next and we will see where it takes us,” said Mildenhall boss Ricky Cornish, whose side saw last Saturday’s fixture at Kirkley & Pakefield called off 15 minutes ahead of kick-off as the pitch became waterlogged.

This weekend will be the third times the sides, separated by just six miles, have faced each other this season.

On October 23, goals from Shaun Avis and Teddy Webber combined with Charlie Beckwith’s penalty save saw the village outfit progress in the FA Vase at Mildenhall. But Cornish’s side gained revenge at The Pit in the league a week later, also 2-1, via goals from Tanner Call and Scott Chaplin.

Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish resumes his rivalry with Lakenheath's Ben Cowling this weekend

And the Hall boss is expecting a tough examination at their Recreation Way ground in what he hopes will be a fixture which attracts a bumper crowd to cheer them on.

“They have some good players there and are a good side,” he said.

“There are not any easy games in this league and you know what derbies are like all blood and thunder.

“We’ve just got to try and stick to what we are doing and do what we do best.”

Miles Smith, pictured in his Bury Town days, is in line for his Mildenhall Town debut against Lakenheath

Ben Cowling’s Lakenheath, in their first ever season at Step 5, go into the game 13th in the table and got as far as the last 16 of the FA Vase. Their four game winning league run through January has been followed by a goalless draw at Kirkley & Pakefield ahead of a 1-0 defeat at Whitton United on February 12.

Cornish added: “We know what Lakenheath are about, they will try and disrupt the way we play but if we want to be up the top of the league these are the things you have to overcome.

“I obviously played for Lakenheath myself and I’ve got a lot of respect for a lot of people over there and it is a nice football club.”

Ryan Yallop re-signed for Mildenhall Town in the summer but recently transferred to their upcoming opponents Lakenheath Picture: Mildenhall Town FC

Former West Ham United Academy player Miles Smith is a new addition to Cornish’s squad, with the former Bury Town, Histon and Cambridge City full-back having most recently been playing at higher-league Basildon United.

“I’m very pleased to have added Miles to an already competitive squad,” said Cornish.

“With Casey (Phillips) and Ryan (Yallop) having left we needed to add another defender who can play in a variety of positions across the back.

“Miles is quick, mobile and a good defender. He knows a fair few of the squad and will be a good asset for the club.

“He also has plenty of experience too from playing for a number of higher-league clubs.”

The last game of Charlie Hitch’s suspension could see him line-up at right-back, though Cornish has been impressed with Ben Nolan’s displays there. Ethan Mayhew (hamstring) is his only injury absentee.

Lakenheath boss Ben Cowling makes a return to the dugout this weekend following a work trip abroad which saw him miss their last two games while Saturday’s home match with Long Melford fell victim to a waterlogged pitch.

And he goes into the derby, with recently transferred Hall player Yallop, wanting his side to do themselves justice.

“After the disappointment of losing our long unbeaten league run at Whitton, we need to do ourselves right,” he said.

“It is another massive test, both games this year have been close affairs with either side deserving their win apiece.

“Hall have lots to play for, but so do we and we need to make sure we achieve our objectives for the season.”