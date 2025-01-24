Bury St Edmunds director of rugby Jacob Ford believes their trip to rivals Colchester tomorrow (3pm) will bring ‘extra intensity’ to the squad, writes Charlie Woodbridge.

While newly-promoted Colchester sit in the bottom two of National League 2 East with just one win all season, eighth-placed Bury St Edmunds will still raise their game.

“Derby day always provides a little extra intensity in terms of our preparation and attitude going into the game against Colchester at the weekend,” said Ford.

Will Metcalfe on his way to scoring three tries in the narrow home loss to Dorking on Saturday Pictures: Mecha Morton

“Colchester’s results have been close all year and they’re a very tough team to breakdown so we will have to be prepared to stay in the fight and try to impose our game as best we can for every minute of the game.”

Bury St Edmunds will be looking to bounce back after a cruel last-gasp 43-42 home defeat to third-placed Dorking last weekend.

The Wolfpack, who had been leading throughout thanks to a Will Metcalfe hat-trick and Ben Penfold being 100 per cent from the tee, had their hearts broken by a well-drilled Dorking side who did not give up.

George Loose was named the Bury Coaches’ Man of the Match against Dorking

Ford’s men managed to get ahead early on as they exploded out the blocks to roll in two tries in the first five minutes through Metcalfe and Euan Rees to lead 14-0.

On a crisp January afternoon at The GK IPA Haberden with plenty of travelling supporters, Dorking scored the next two tries through a crash ball from fly-half Thomas Hardwick, which saw him successfully convert his own try to make it 14-7.

The second try came from flanker Thomas Bloomer after an excellent kick to the corner from Hardwick, allowed Dorking to set up a driving maul on the back of a lineout as Bloomer crashed over to make it 14-12, as the conversion was missed from the tight angle.

The Dorking driving maul was a clear tactic following attacking lineouts, as it was prevalent throughout an exciting encounter.

Samir Kharbouch bursts down the wing

The Wolfpack continued to show their attacking prowess with the ball in hand as club stalwart front-row Ben Cooper released an outrageous behind-the-back pass in the build-up to the try, with Rees coming off his right-wing to score on the left. Penfold rolled back the years, as he brilliantly converted to make it 21-12 to Bury St Edmunds.

There were no holds barred from the hosts as Metcalfe sniped the off-guard Dorking backline as he picked and went off the back of a ruck to score Bury’s last try of the half before Penfold converted to make it 28-12.

Dorking started to let their discipline slip towards the end of the half as referee Tom Bird issued a stern warning to the Dorking defence. However, this did not put the visitors off as they set up the driving maul and Adam Musa crashed over for an unconverted try to finish the half at 28-17.

The second half saw both sides trade tries through a stretching Samir Kharbouch and then ex-Bury favourite Will Scholes, who galloped away to score.

Doncaster Knights loanee Metcalfe completed his hat-trick, pouncing on a lineout turnover, as the lead extended to 42-24.

With fatigue setting in with 15 minutes to go for the Bury boys, they allowed Dorking to come back into the game after a messy lineout allowed Scholes’ lock partner Jasper King to break the line through a magnificent fend and score, the conversion was successful from Hardwick.

Much to Bury’s disappointment their arsenal had been emptied in defence of this well-worked Dorking driving maul, as Dorking attacked phase after phase pinning the Bury defence back before releasing Max Sheldrake to score. The conversion was missed, giving Bury some hope with five minutes to go.

Bury worked tirelessly in defence but Dorking proved too powerful, using their weight and size advantage as they worked the ball into the middle of the pitch following a huge number of phases to squeeze the ball down under the posts through Henry Anscombe.

It was an almost impossible conversion to miss, and while the pressure was on Hardwick to convert to win the game, he duly slotted home the extra points.

Bury St Edmunds: Johnson, Affleck, Loose, Kharbouch, Rees, Penfold, Metcalfe, Robinson, McCartney, Cooper, Harrison, Kelland, Grigg-Pettitt (cpt), Guy, Williams.