Details have been confirmed for this year’s Suffolk Champions Charity Cup and Shield fixtures.

The two competitions were introduced for the first time after the 2021/22 Suffolk FA county cup finals to raise money for the chosen charities of the participating teams.

In this year’s Suffolk Champions Charity Cup Needham Market, winners of the Turners Hyundai Suffolk Premier Cup, will face Ipswich Wanderers, winners of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup.

Needham Market players celebrate a goal in their victory over Lakenheath in last year’s inaugural Suffolk Champions Charity Cup Picture: Paul Voller

The match will take place at Bloomfields, home of Needham Market FC, on Tuesday, July 12 (7.30pm).

The Suffolk Champions Charity Shield will be between Stowupland Falcons, winners of the Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup and Bardwell Sports, winners of the McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup.

This match will take place at the Atalian Servest Ram Meadow Stadium, home of Bury Town FC, on Saturday, August 6 (2.30pm).

Stowupland Falcons celebrate after winning the Parkers Pitches Suffolk Junior Cup Final Picture: Paul Voller

Tickets for both matches will be available to purchase from Friday, July 1 through the Suffolk FA website, with 100 per cent of all tickets purchased for each club going to the chosen charity of that club, which will be as follows:

• Needham Market – Suffolk Accident Rescue Service

• Ipswich Wanderers – The Motor Neurone Disease Association

• Stowupland Falcons – Red Gables Garden Project

• Bardwell Sports – The Stroke Association

Bardwell Sports celebrate their victory in the McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Final Picture: Paul Voller

Suffolk FA county cup competitions manager Adrian Moye said: “The two competitions are special events for the clubs involved because they determine the success of the event as a fundraiser.

“They pick a charity that is close to them and every club has a story to tell behind why a certain charity is the one they have picked.

"Clubs are normally community oriented and within their community people have reason to want to support a charity whether it’s local or national due to personal experience and these matches are easy ways to raise money for the causes chosen.

“I would like to encourage the supporters of each club to support in their numbers as every penny spent on the match ticket will go to the designated team’s charity.”

Last season’s matches saw Premier Cup winners Needham Market defeat Senior Cup winners Lakenheath 3-1 at Bury Town FC, while Primary Cup winners Bramford United beat Junior Cup winners Stowupland Falcons 5-0 at Needham Market FC.

A total of £1,160 was split between the four charities chosen by the teams, with the amount they received dependent upon the number of tickets purchased by spectators of the competing teams.