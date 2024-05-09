Thetford Town’s Matt Morton feels his side are more motivated than ever to secure a historic promotion after they were reinstated into the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division Play-Offs following a successful FA appeal hearing.

The Brecklanders had been ordered to play last league game with Heacham, though this will now not go ahead.

The Brecklanders were expelled from the competition last week after they were found to have fielded a banned player, Josh Wells, in their in their 2-0 semi-final victory at Mulbarton Wanderers.

The defender, who also played in Thetford’s 6-0 win on the final day of the season at home to Heacham, was meant to be serving the second match of a five-game ban for misconduct that he received when playing for Newmarket Town in February.

Following a Thurlow Nunn League meeting this evening it’s now been decided we will replay our last league game at home to Heacham this Saturday. More to follow. — Thetford Town FC (@ThetfordTownFC) May 8, 2024

He joined from the Jockeys, whom Thetford had been due to travel to in the final scheduled for last Saturday, in March.

The Brecklanders claimed, based on what they said was ‘overwhelming evidence’, neither the club nor the player were aware of his suspension.

Thetford appealed the expulsion and the FA found the league’s decision to be ‘excessive’, therefore reinstating Morton’s side back in the play-offs and making them replay their semi-final with Mulbarton.

Thetford Town players are set to be back in action at Mundford Road tomorrow to replay their final league fixture ahead of the play-offs Picture: Richard Marsham

However, because Wells – who will now serve his five-game ban issued by Cambridgeshire FA – started in the match against Heacham as well, the league instructed the fixture against the second-bottom outfit should also be replayed again.

If Thetford fail to win, they will finish the season fifth in the table, meaning they will travel to Newmarket in the semi-final and Dereham Town – who were previously knocked out by the Jockeys – will visit Mulbarton.

But if Morton’s side do pick up three points in their re-scheduled league game, only their semi-final at Mulbarton will be replayed – on Tuesday (7.45pm) – with the winner set to visit Newmarket on Saturday, May 18 (3pm), for a place in Step 4 of the non-league pyramid.

“I was very happy when we got the FA’s decision. I think it was the right decision, in fact I know it was the right decision,” said player-boss Morton, who described the appeal process as ‘hard work’ and ‘draining’.

Thetford Town player-boss Matt Morton says his side have showed determination after being reinstated into the play-offs. Picture: Mark Westley

“I felt an enormous amount of duty and pressure to get the right result for the players that I’ve watched for the last eight months put a lot of work in.

“I felt a lot of pressure to make sure they had that opportunity (for promotion) and that it wasn’t snatched away from them for something that was no fault of their own.

“From what I’ve seen over the last 10 days, I don’t think I need to say anything (to the players). I think they will take care of that job themselves.

Josh Wells (right) was meant to be serving a five-match ban while playing for Thetford Town against Heacham and Mulbarton Wanderers. Picture: Mark Westley

“They were very motivated and up for it in the semi-final without this ammunition, when we played Mulbarton, and we knew it was an all-or-nothing game, and they gave all.

“Next time around, even in the game after that, should we reach it, my job will probably be easier than it’s been all season.”

Thurlow Nunn League chairman, Peter Hutchings, admitted the league has been placed in a ‘very difficult position’ and whatever decisions are taken will inevitably ‘lead to people being upset’.

Morton added: “I’m pleased with how my team and the club as a whole have pulled together, stuck together and worked together to make sure that justice is done and that fairness wins out. It was nice to see smiles on faces, energy and determination from the players (at training). Now it’s over to them.”

Meanwhile, Heacham, speaking to SuffolkNews’ sister title Lynn News, have labelled the decision to replay the league fixture as ‘ridiculous’.