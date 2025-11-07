Supporters in possession of a ticket to watch Bury St Edmunds play rugby this season are currently guaranteed one thing – entertainment.

Across their eight National League 2 East fixtures so far this term, Bury have scored 298 points – a figure only bettered by table-topping Old Albanians.

But they have undoubtedly been leaky at the other end of the pitch, where a hefty 272 points have been conceded. It means that on average, matches this campaign involving Bury have ended 38-34 in their favour.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club have been involved in plenty of entertaining matches this season. Picture: Mark Westley

It is great for the neutral spectator, but director of rugby James Shanahan is keen to enjoy more comfortable afternoons.

“The boys have started to trust the process, which is great, and we’re getting plenty of opportunities to win games of rugby,” he said.

“Truth be told, we could easily have won all eight games this season but at the same time we could have lost all eight as well – that’s how tight it’s been.

Director of rugby James Shanahan is keen for Bury to tighten up defensively Picture: Keith Heppell

“Teams are always going to score points against you, but we’ve got a habit at the moment of conceding easy points and that’s what we’re looking to eradicate. It’s individual errors and decision making, those are the things we’re working on.

“It’s brilliant for the neutral when you look at the points that are scored in our games, it’s sort of like Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle United (dubbed the Entertainers) in the 1990s.

“But that’s not what I like. We’re having to score five or six tries to win a game, whereas I’d much rather score that many and only concede two.

“It’s a mentality thing and we’ve shown in certain games when we’ve needed to dig in that we’re capable of doing it – we just need to find some consistency with it.”

Tomorrow’s home encounter against London Welsh (3pm) marks the start of a challenging period for third-placed Bury.

While Welsh are languishing in 12th, before Christmas, Shanahan’s men will lock horns with Guernsey, Barnes, Dorking and Oundle – all sides that currently occupy a position alongside them in the top six.

And Shanahan believes that it is run of fixtures that will give a clear indication as to level his team is currently at.

He added: “When the fixtures came out, in my head this was always going to be the toughest block of fixtures.

“We’ve done pretty well so far but we’ve let two home games slip and that’s disappointing. It means that were we to lose a couple of games in the next block, we could end up slipping down the table.

“It’s going to be tough, but at the same time if we come out of it with five or six wins – or four and some bonus points – that sets us up well for the second half of the season.

“We’ll definitely go into each game with a plan of what we’re looking to achieve and plenty of confidence as well.”

Bury are set to be without Paddy Robinson for the foreseeable future due to the dislocated shoulder he suffered in last month’s 43-40 win at Canterbury.