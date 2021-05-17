One of five teams will this season be crowned McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup winners for the first time.

None of the five sides that remain in the competition, which was first played for in the 1933/34 season, have previously won it.

Walsham-le-Willows B will face Laxfield after Walsham-le-Willows B made it two wins in four days in the competition to book their place in the semi-finals.

TJ Phair (yellow shirt, No.11) scores Stowupland Falcons Reserves' fourth goal in their 4-2 victory over AFC Oulton in their McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Third Round tie Picture: Paul Voller

They were 2-0 winners away to Leiston A in Saturday’s quarter-final tie, while Laxfield won 2-1 at home to Haverhill Town Blue.

Bramford United will have to wait to see who their last-four opponents will be after beating Grundisburgh Reserves 3-0.

Clare Town Reserves have been disqualified for playing an ineligible player in a previous round and Stowupland Falcons Reserves have been re-instated. They will now host FC Whitehorse in the quarter-final on Saturday, with the winners then meeting Bramford United.

Jack Severy (second right) is pictured above being congratulated by his team-mates after scoring Bramford United’s opening goal against Grundisburgh Reserves at the weelend Picture: Paul Voller (47243147)

The semi-finals will both be held on Saturday, May 29 (2.30pm).

Old Newton United FC will stage the tie between Walsham-le-Willows B and Laxfield, while the tie involving Stowupland Falcons Reserves or FC Whitehorse versus Bramford United will be played at Claydon FC.

Tickets for both semi-finals can now be purchased via Suffolk FA's ticket portal.

The final of the Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup will be between Ipswich Sunday Football League rivals Kitchener Taverners and AFC Bergholt.

Taverners won a tight match by the odd goal in five away to Borussia Martlesham, while AFC Bergholt overcame Bury & District Sunday League visitors Moreton Hall Ferals 2-0.

This season’s Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield Final will see Gainsborough United take on fellow ISFL Division Two side Hardy.

Gainsborough United defeated BDSL opponents Eastbury Eagles 3-2 and Hardy were also victorious 3-0 against their BDSL visitors Barrow.

A free-kick from Stowupland Falcons Reserves' captain Martin Kemp strikes the AFC Oulton crossbar during their McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Third Round tie Picture: Paul Voller

The roles were reversed in the Bluefin Sport Suffolk Sunday Trophy Semi-Finals, with the two BDSL sides coming out on top.

Stoke-By-Clare saw off Chantry Phoexnix 4-2 and Rushmere & Diamonds Reserves went down 5-1 away to Wamil Wasps.

For the third year in a row the final of the Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup will be between Whitton United and Woodbridge Town.

Both teams had comprehensive victories in their semi-finals on Sunday – holders Whitton United put six past Barham Athletic, while Woodbridge Town netted five against Bury Town.

The schedule for the three finals on ‘Super Sunday’ at AFC Sudbury this coming Sunday will be as follows:

10am – Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield Final: Gainsborough Utd v Hardy

12.45pm – Bluefin Sport Suffolk Sunday Trophy Final: Stoke-By-Clare v Wamil Wasps

3pm – Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Final: Whitton Utd v Woodbridge Town.

* Tickets for the three finals can be purchased now via the Suffolk FA ticket portal.

The semi-finals of the Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup are taking place tomorrow evening.

The 3G pitch at Needham Market is the venue for the tie between AFC Sudbury, the holders, who take on Ipswich Wanderers (SuffolkNews report and pictures to follow the conclusion).

The other semi-final sees Leiston and Felixstowe & Walton United, who like Wanderers have never appeared in the final, face each other at Framlingham Town FC.

The four teams will be playing for the right to contest the final at Needham Market FC on Thursday, May 27.

Weekend Results:

Saturday:

McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Quarter-Finals: Bramford Utd 3 Grundisburgh Res 0, Clare Town Res v FC Whitehorse – postponed, Laxfield 2 Haverhill Town Blue 1, Leiston A 0 Walsham-le-Willows B 2.

McDonald’s Suffolk Primary Cup Semi-Final Draw: Walsham-le-Willows B v Laxfield, Stowupland Falcons Reserves or FC Whitehorse v Bramford Utd.

Sunday:

Rushmere Golf Club Suffolk Sunday Cup Semi-Finals: Borussia Martlesham 2 Kitchener Taverners 3, AFC Bergholt 2 Moreton Hall Ferals 0.

Veo Suffolk Sunday Shield Semi-Finals: Eastbury Eagles 2 Gainsborough Utd 3, Hardy 3 Barrow 0.

Bluefin Sport Suffolk Sunday Trophy Semi-Finals: Stoke by Clare 4 Chantry Phoenix 2, Wamil Wasps 5 Rushmere & Diamonds Res 1.

Best Badges Suffolk Veterans’ Cup Semi-Finals: Barham Athletic 0 Whitton Utd 6, Woodbridge Town 5 Bury Town 0.

Midweek Fixtures:

Tuesday:

Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ U18 Midweek Cup Semi-Finals: AFC Sudbury v Ipswich Wanderers at Needham Market FC (7.45pm), Leiston v Felixstowe & Walton Utd at Framlingham Town FC (7.45pm).

