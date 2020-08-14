Former Leicester Tigers and Bedford Blues prop Camilo Parilli-Ocampo will be working hard to set Bury St Edmunds up to be a third tier club on two fronts in the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old summer signing from Chinnor will not only be leading the charge for the club’s first ever elevation to National League 1, but is also tasked with making sure they are financially ready for a big step up.

The London-born player, who has South American and Italian roots from his parents, has been appointed Bury’s first paid commercial manager, on a full-time basis.

Bury St Edmunds’ summer signing Camilo Parilli-Ocampo is also doubling up as club’s full-time commercial manager Picture: Mark Westley

The job of collating sponsorship streams and promoting the club in the community was previously done by volunteers in their spare time, with Norrie Dickson having taken over from long-serving incumbent Nigel Birrell last season.

But with the GK IPA Haberden club serious about establishing themselves at a higher level, the eye-watering running costs of doing so – estimated at another £100,000 a season – has led them to go down a new route.

Dickson, who will aid Parilli-Ocampo by staying on as commercial chairman, said: “When we looked at several of the very successful teams in and around our level we noticed that they all had full or part-time paid commercial managers.

New Bury St Edmunds signing Camilo Parilli-Ocampo in action for Bedford BluesPicture: Bedford Blues (35968479)

“The arrival of Covid-19 and its dramatic impact has only served to accentuate this requirement and focus.

“So when the opportunity to sign Camilo arose, not only as an experienced player at a higher level, but also as someone with commercial experience, it was a ‘no-brainer’ both from a practical and financial perspective.

“His role will involve being much more pro-active in the community and to bring in some of the ideas he’s picked up at his other very successful clubs, like Leicester and Bedford.”

Parilli-Ocampo, who came through Leicester Tigers’ academy making two appearances for the first XV, combined his playing duties at National League 1 Chinnor last season with being their sponsorship manager. And he was attracted to go lower down the pyramid by the potential he saw at Bury St Edmunds.

A sponsor has helped Bury St Edmunds rugby club build out the bank behind their dugouts and create a new marquee bar that will be able to host outside events, alongside a roofed cooking area. It also has a balcony area allowing people another vantage point to watch matchesPicture: Mark Westley

“The club itself is growing and has a lot of potential on and off the pitch, so for me to sign here was an easy decision,” said the loosehead prop, who was identified by his former playing partner at Bedford Blues, Ben Cooper .

“For me it was basically two birds with one stone and I’m really excited to get started.”

