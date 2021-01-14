Mark Wallis and Patrick Janssens will be well represented at tomorrow’s Coral Essex Vase semi-finals at Romford.

Lakenheath handler Wallis, who last won the Category One event with Adageo Bob in 2015, will have five dogs trying to book themselves a place in Friday 22’s final.

Meanwhile, Wallis’ former assistant Janssens – now based in Hockwold – has two hopes following last week’s heats.

Mark Wallis

Antigua Boy and Antigua Romeo will go for Wallis in race one alongside Janssens’ View King (7.56pm).

Race two (8.17pm) pits the Wallis duo of Antigua Rum and Aayamza Lexie – both heat winners – against each other, while Ivy Hill Skyhigh (Wallis) and Desperado Dan (Janssens) will face off in race three (8.38pm).

The first two from each of the three races will advance through to the final, with Smallmead – trained by Capel St Mary-based John Mullins – the current 5/1 favourite with the bookmakers.

Patrick Janssens with Desperado Dan. Picture: Mark Westley

Antigua Romeo (8/1) leads the way for Wallis, while Desperado Dan (12/1) is Janssens’ best hope of glory according to the bookies.

