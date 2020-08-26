George Byrne and Carl Fitch-Jackson have been promoted to the Select Group 2 list of assistant referees on the EFL Championship, writes Nick Garnham.

Both officials finished last season by being involved in the League 2 Play-offs.

Byrne, who is 28 and lives near Mildenhall, was an assistant referee for the final at Wembley Stadium between Northampton Town and Exeter City.

George Byrne (second right) lines up with the other match officials ahead of Monday’s League Two Play-Off Final at Wembley (41290793)

Thirty-four-year-old Fitch-Jackson, who lives in Ipswich, was an assistant referee in the semi-final first leg between Northampton Town and Cheltenham Town.

Suffolk FA senior referee development officer Alan Dale said: “George and Carl have both been promoted following excellent seasons on the Football League.

“This is a tremendous achievement and we wish them both well once the season starts again.”

