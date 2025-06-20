New director of rugby James Shanahan has started his recruitment drive at Bury St Edmunds by bringing two players back to the club.

Both George Bretag-Norris and Matt Hema had spells at the GK IPA Haberden before leaving to link up with Cambridge in 2015 and 2016 respectively.

And the pair went on to become key figures in Cambridge’s rise to the RFU Championship – a level in which the club has spent the previous two campaigns.

George Bretag-Norris made more than 200 appearances for Cambridge. Picture: Chris Fell

“I’m really pleased to have those two guys coming in to join us,” said Shanahan.

“I’ve known them both for quite a while and I actually tried to get them to come to Blackheath when I was there.

“Cambridge were struggling a little bit at that time but they stayed and went on to play big roles in the promotion.

Matt Hema left Bury St Edmunds in 2016. Picture: Keith Heppell

“When we initially spoke they wanted to see what Cambridge’s plans were for next season, but after a few weeks of talks they agreed to come across.

“We’re bringing in two really good guys who will help us massively on and off the field.”

Bretag-Norris will return as a player-coach having racked up 212 appearances in a Cambridge shirt, many of which came as captain.

And it is the Australian’s leadership qualities that Shanahan believes will be highly beneficial.

James Shanahan is confident both players will be important on and off the pitch. Picture: Keith Heppell

“George is a quality second rower. He’s excellent at the line-out and he’s got a big presence,” added Shanahan.

“His leadership skills are huge and that is probably something that we lacked last season in the games I watched on video.

“When games are tight or you’re losing by only a few points, you need that experience and leadership to help you come out on top and George will provide that.”

Hema, meanwhile, scored 47 tries from his 168 outings on the other side of the Cambridgeshire border.

Shanahan said: “Matt is a player that works so hard and he gives it absolutely everything.

“It’s been a tough couple of years for Cambridge in the Championship but Matt really took on the challenge and was their stand-out player.

“He’s a great guy to have around the group as well. He likes a social, he’s a lot of fun and that’s an important thing to have in a squad.

“Culture has become a bit of a buzz word in sport, but it’s still important. You only play together for 80 minutes 26 times a season, but you’re together a lot longer than that in training and on buses going to away games.

“If teams are tight off the pitch and get on well, that will also help when it gets tough on the pitch. Matt will be a key part of bringing people together.”

Earlier this week, Bury also confirmed the arrival of Ollie Walliker.

The hooker will link up with the Wolfpack having most recently played under Shanahan at Blackheath.