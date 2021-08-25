Bury St Edmunds (201-3) got back to winning ways in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League on Saturday thanks to a seven-wicket victory against Burwell & Exning (212).

Bury skipper Ben Seabrook won the toss and with rain expected later in the day, opted to bat first. The wet conditions did eventually hamper the match, leaving Bury to chase a revised target of 199.

Early wickets for Bury duo Rufus Easdale and Sam Aldous had the visitors 26-2, but Joe Tetley (24) and Olly Jefferies (40) batted well to take the score to beyond 100.

Burwell & Exning's Olly Jeffries goes in search of some runs. Picture: Mark Westley

However, three wickets fell close together – two from Ben Whittaker and the other from the pace of Easdale – although resistance was offered from James Seabrook, brother of the Bury captain, who was the last man out for 38.

The hosts’ reply got off to a good start with Alfie Marston in his usual aggressive form, eventually being out for 26 off just 22 deliveries with the score on 50.

Captain Seabrook provided the mainstay batting with skill and commitment, while he was well supported by Max Whittaker.

Josh Cantrell celebrates taking a wicket for Bury St Edmunds. Picture: Mark Westley

After a break for rain the innings continued with Whittaker out for 32 on 138, while Seabrook’s valiant effort came to a close on 76.

Josh Cantrell (17 not out) was joined by Sean Park, who looked to be in a hurry to finish the match as he scored 30 runs from just 14 balls, five of which rolled to the boundary as Bury won by seven wickets.

Elsewhere, Mildenhall (107-3) were beaten for the first time since mid-June, going down by one-wicket in a rain-impacted clash with champions elect Sawston & Babraham (173-9).

Having been put into bat first, the Mildenhall innings was disrupted by the weather.

Mark Smith bowls at Wamil Way. Picture: Mark Westley

It was eventually decided their innings had closed on 107-3, with opener Jack Potticary (34) the top scorer.

The Duckworth Lewis-Stern method left the visitors chasing an unlikely 171 runs from just 28 overs to secure victory and at 145-9, it seemed that Mildenhall were on course for victory.

However, Alexander Stafford, with 25 not out from 21 balls, and Mark Smith (5 not out from 14 balls) saw the away team get over the line with one wicket to spare.

Meanwhile, Sudbury (162-6, Poulson 4-33, Mansfield 86) won by four wickets at Horsford (158) to make it back-to-back victories in the Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League.

Mildenhall's Tom Rash goes in search of runs. Picture: Mark Westley

Saffron Walden (233-9) triumphed at Copdock & Old Ipswichian (224-9) by nine runs, while Cambridge versus Great Witchingham and Swardeston's home clash against Frinton-on-Sea were cancelled.

* Former Mildenhall bowler Tymal Mills was part of the Southern Brave side that won the inaugural Hundred final at Lord’s on Saturday.

The 29-year-old did not get himself a wicket in the showpiece contest, but bowled economically to cap a memorable tournament on both a personal and team level.

Mills’ performances for the Brave throughout the last three weeks have resulted in widespread calls for him to be included in the England squad for the upcoming Twenty20 World Cup as cover for the absent Jofra Archer.

Tymal Mills is in contention for an England World Cup call-up. Picture: Mecha Morton

EAPL Fixtures, August 28 (11am starts)

Burwell & Exning v Mildenhall

Frinton-on-Sea v Bury St Edmunds

Great Witchingham v Copdock & Old Ipswichian

Saffron Walden v Horsford

Sawston & Babraham v Cambridge

Sudbury v Swardeston

