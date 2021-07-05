Draws were the order of the day during the 12th weekend of Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League action.

Sawston & Babraham (263-7 declared) versus Burwell & Exning (208-8) was among the games in which a winner proved elusive, with the teams collecting 15 and nine points respectively.

Matt Hague (72) shone with the bat at the top of the order for the hosting Rams, while skipper Dan Heath weighed in with a useful 41. In terms of the Burwell & Exning bowling, Alex Woolliscroft (3-39) caught the eye, while Matt Jones (2-73) helped himself to a couple of wickets.

Matt Hague batted well for Sawston & Babraham. Picture: Mecha Morton

Having produced the goods with the bat, Hague (5-46) also went on to star with the ball as Sawston & Babraham hunted down a victory.

However, Cameron Steel's knock of 97 – along with Joe Tetley's 42 – helped to ensure the visitors batted enough time to come away from the contest with something to show for their efforts.

Elsewhere, Bury St Edmunds (191-7) had to settle for a draw – and 10 points – from their home encounter against second from bottom Horsford (196).

It was a depleted Bury side that took to the field at the Victory Ground with Chris Benjamin (contracted to Warwickshire) Alistair Allchin (injured) Matt Doran (unavailable) Josh Cantrell (isolating) all absent, ensuring that it was one of the youngest EAPL XIs the club has ever selected, with three teenagers playing.

Bury captain Ben Seabrook won the toss and it was no surprise in the overcast conditions he elected to bowl. Within 30 minutes George Loyd and Sam Aldous had taken early wickets with Horsford 26-2.

The ball was swinging and to the credit of Ashley Watson and Jason Reynolds they batted through to lunch, taking the score to 114. However, shortly after the resumption – as is often the case – two wickets fell; Watson caught by wicketkeeper Alfie Marston off Loyd for 43 and Reynolds trapped LBW Seabrook for 45.

Stephan Marillier had excelled the previous week to guide his team to a win at Swardeston, but was out to a brilliant diving catch by Sean Park off Ben Whittaker. The innings ended at 196 with the wickets shared two each for Loyd, Max Dias, Seabrook and Aldous.

Bury opened their innings with regular tail-ender Loyd joining Seabrook, and both batted carefully in the knowledge that the three top order batsmen were missing. Just after tea, Seabrook was dismissed LBW for 33 bowled Watson. Max Whittaker made seven before Loyd was out for 44 off 107 deliveries.

Sixteen-year-old Jack Howland will have gained a lot by playing at this level, and he scored eight runs as he became one of Ryan Findley’s four victims.

When Park was out for 12 with the score on 122-5, a win looked nigh on impossible, but Ben Whittaker and Alfie Marston put on 50 at a run a ball to take the score to 172.

Whittaker was then out for 27 and after that the overs started to run out, meaning the two teams ended up sharing the spoils.

Sudbury (261-6), meanwhile, picked up a much needed 15 points from their drawn outing at Cambridge (207-8).

Adam Mansfield (83) and Darren Batch (80) were the pick of the Sudbury batting line-up, while James Poulson (25 not out from 18 balls) added some quickfire runs towards the end of the innings.

Jonathan Gallagher spearheaded Sudbury's charge towards victory with figures of 5-44, but the visitors ended up two wickets short of getting over the line. Daminda Ranaweera batted well for Cambridge, scoring a century.

There was also two wins to celebrate on Saturday, one of which belonged to Mildenhall (225-6) as they got the better of Saffron Walden (221) at their Wamil Way base.

Bowling first, the Mildenhall attack shared the wickets around, though Jack Loveday stood out with his figures of 3-22. Tom Rash and Nicholas Smit also did well, claiming two wickets apiece.

All-rounder Smit then showed his ability with the bat, hitting 10 4s and two maximums on his way to an unbeaten score of 96, helping to ensure the hosts got the job done in two balls short of 49 overs.

Elsewhere, Great Witchingham (248-3) are now clear at the summit following their seven-wicket victory over Frinton-on-Sea (247), while the match between basement side Copdock & Old Ipswichian and Swardeston was called off on Covid-19 grounds.

July 10 fixtures

Burwell & Exning v Copdock & Old Ipswichian

Frinton-on-Sea v Sawston & Babraham

Horsford v Mildenhall

Saffron Walden v Cambridge

Sudbury v Great Witchingham

Swardeston v Bury St Edmunds

