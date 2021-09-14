Read Brothers Ltd East Anglian Premier League champions Sawston & Babraham (296-9) rounded off the campaign with a 27-run home win over Copdock & Old Ipswichian (269-8).

The Rams were struggling on 9-2 early on, but a knock of 96 from CJ Guest – coupled with contributions from Alexander Stafford (52) and Waqas Hussain (46) – helped to reach a competitive score.

Donald Mlambo (102) scored an unbeaten century in Copdock’s reply, but some tight bowling from the Sawston & Babraham attack saw them wrap up the victory.

James van de Peer (2-18) was the pick of the bowlers, while Aaron Thomason also took two wickets.

Sawston & Babraham finished the season 55 points clear of second-placed Swardeston.

Elsewhere, Sudbury (95) saw their 2021 campaign go out with a whimper as they fell to a 179-run defeat at home to third-placed Mildenhall (274).

Darren Ironside scored a century for Mildenhall against Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

It was a third straight defeat for Adam Mansfield’s side, who had been bowled out for 115 at Bury St Edmunds the previous weekend.

Results elsewhere meant the 2017 and 2018 champions did manage to not fall any further than a fourth-from-bottom ninth place, however.

After winning the toss, Mildenhall skipper Ollie Lovejoy opted for his side to bat.

Suffolk’s Darren Ironside did the main damage, reaching 104 from 106 deliveries in a total of 247. Darren Batch took 4-28 as the Talbots bowled them out in the 47th over.

Sudbury celebrate taking a wicket at the weekend. Picture: Mecha Morton

But the Sudbury run chase lasted less than 18 overs with Mansfield’s 25 from 20 balls proving to be their highest individual score.

As for Mildenhall, they finished the campaign as Suffolk's highest ranked side.

Meanwhile, Bury St Edmunds completed a very good season with a 74-run loss away to Saffron Walden.

Saffron Walden won the toss and elected to bat and despite losing a wicket early to Rufus Easdale it was clear runs would flow. James McKinney took the second wicket of Jack Ormsby (18) – caught Ben Seabrook – on 51.

Sean Cooper runs in to bowl for Sudbury. Picture: Mecha Morton

What followed was a flowing partnership of 100 by two promising young players – Alex Peirson was out for 49 LBW to Josh Cantrell and Nikhil Gorantla for 79 to become Easdale's second scalp.

Jack Sneath was out bowled Seabrook for 18 with the score on 227-5, but home captain Benjamin Harris excelled, hitting five straight 6s in an innings of 52 off 40 deliveries before eventually being out to a catch in the deep by Cantrell to make it Easdale’s third wicket.

However, the runs continued with Stanley Leech being left not out on 51 with the score on 322 all out.

A run chase was ahead of Bury, although Alfie Marston started well with 32 off 21 deliveries but the middle order failed to capitalise.

Mildenhall's Nicholas Smit sets off for a run. Picture: Mecha Morton

It was left to Seabrook to hold firm with an impressive innings of 78 that included 11 4s, but when he was sixth out on 183 the chase was up.

Nevertheless, George Loyd again proved a useful batsman being last out for 41, not before Easdale embarked upon his own run spree scoring 28 (including two 6s) off just 16 balls.

Bottom-of-the-table Burwell & Exning (109) suffered a four-wicket defeat at home to Great Witchingham (110-6).

Luke Du-Plooy (23) top scored for Burwell & Exning, who have been spared relegation due to Cambridge’s demotion over not meeting league guidelines.

Burwell & Exning finished the 2021 term 13 points adrift of second-from-bottom Horsford.

Cambridge head down having recorded a 13-run victory at Frinton-on-Sea, while second-placed Swardeston ran out six-wicket winners at Horsford.

