The finished article may still be some way down the road, yet there is already plenty to like about this fresh-looking Bury Town side.

After dismantling lower-league Lakenheath in the Emirates FA Cup on August 6, the Blues kicked off the new Pitching In Isthmian League North Division campaign with a 1-0 home win over Hashtag United last weekend.

And while there was an element of frustration lingering after Tuesday evening’s 0-0 draw at Wroxham, a third consecutive clean sheet alongside some eye-catching attacking play left much reason for optimism.

Ben Chenery is happy with what he has seen so far from his new-look Bury Town side. Picture: Mecha Morton

It comes following a summer in which established players such as Olly Hughes and Jake Chambers-Shaw moved on, opening up space for some new faces.

Six of the nine arriving have started this season’s three games, and while it’s a side still very much in its infancy, manager Ben Chenery has been encouraged by the early signs.

“It will take some time but what I will say is I’m very happy with the character and personality of what we’ve brought in,” he said.

Bury Town have collected four points from the first six on offer. Picture: Mecha Morton

“What I mean by that is their willingness to run and go and compete – that’s a really good building block.

“We’ve had that at Bury for a number of years but we lost our way a little bit last season.

“For the new personalities that come into the football club it’s non-negotiable, we all work hard.

“Nobody has questioned why, they are just doing it and that has raised the other lads that remained at the club to do the same.

“In terms of being on the ball, in terms of our pattern and our shape, yes we’ve got lots to do but the signs are good.

“They want to get on the ball, they want to battle and win second balls and now it’s my job to get us more cohesive with the ball.

“It’s a long way to go but with an FA Cup win, four points and unbeaten in the league, you have to be happy with that.”

Those in attendance on a cooler night at Trafford Park are probably still scratching their head as to how 90 minutes plus stoppage time went by without a goal.

Inside the opening 20 minutes it could have easily being two apiece with Bury’s young Ipswich Town loanee goalkeeper Lewis Ridd forced into a couple of smart stops while the visitors’ Carlos Edwards, from distance, and Charlie Johnson, with a header, were both thwarted by the crossbar.

Ridd again displayed his shot-stopping credentials after the restart with two saves from one-on-one duels with Josh Hazell and Brad Spooner, while towards the end of the game the Wroxham goal was living a bit of a charmed life, particularly when substitute Angus Mills saw his effort cannon against the base of the post.

The officials also played their role in the drama, firstly in the 56th minute when Bury’s Lewis O’Malley and Wroxham winger Ryan Curtis were both red carded.

In years gone by it would have gone down as a good old fashioned 50/50 challenge, but after a scuffle involving numerous players and both benches, the two players in question looked flabbergasted to have been handed their marching orders.

And with 11 minutes remaining Bury skipper Cemal Ramadan – the match winner on Saturday ­– thought he had repeated the trick with a header at the back post. But despite a lengthy conversation between referee Jordan Sandwell and his assistant, it was deemed the ball had not crossed the line before being cleared.

Reflecting on the performance, Chenery said: “In possession we were good and had a lot of final third entries, but maybe once we were there it was a lack of conviction that was the tale of the game for us.

“We were dominant but credit to Wroxham, they rode their luck at times and also had a couple of one-on-ones from our mistakes and that’s something will need to get better at – cutting those out.

“We were full in the ascendancy in the second half and on another day we score, but what I would say is if you can’t win you don’t get beat.

“That’s three clean sheets on the trot and that’s something that is really pleasing for us.”

Bury will be in preliminary round Emirates FA Cup action at home against lower-league Newmarket Town on Saturday (3pm).