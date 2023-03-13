Eastgate Boxing Club’s Thomas Barker is now a two-time Eastern Counties champion after booking his place in the finals of the England Boxing National Junior Championships.

The 15-year-old boxed in the Under-66kg class and took on Brandon McTaggart, from the Tilbury-based Smokeys Club in the Eastern Counties finals.

Barker, who had lost to his opponent before, avenged that defeat with a unanimous decision victory on Sunday, March 5.

Eastgate boxer Thomas Barker is through to the Junior finals

In the first round, the Eastgate boxer gave McTaggart two standing eight counts, while in the second and third rounds his opponent kept coming forward, but Barker’s quick hands and feet meant he could pick him off.

Barker now heads to the finals, which are being held at the Robin Park Sports & Tennis Centre, in Wigan, on March 25-26.

Barker will be joined in Wigan by Thetford-based boxer Finn Harris, who also secured his spot in the finals.

The 15-year-old, who represents Attleborough Boxing Club, saw off James Boniface, of Hockley, after a referee stoppage in the final round.

“Finn’s had an exceptional season,” Attleborough’s head coach Jon Dennis said. “He went to Scotland and beat the Scottish number one, the GB number two.

“He’s maturing into a good quality boxer. It’s a testament to the yards he’s been putting in and the club have been with him as well.”

The Junior Championships has been running since the 1930s and is a breeding ground for some of the country’s future boxing stars.

The likes of David Haye, Amir Khan and Anthony Ogogo have all cut their teeth by becoming a Junior champion before going on to make their names on the senior stage.