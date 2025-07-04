For supporters of rugby sevens, the GK IPA Haberden is ‘the place to be’ tomorrow.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club will host some of the best players and teams that the sport has to offer as the newly-formed Lit Super Sevens Series – the biggest of its kind in Europe – draws to a conclusion.

And there will also be pieces of silverware on the line as the winners of the Elite Men’s and Women’s competitions are crowned.

The GK IPA Haberden is set to host some of the best teams and players in the country this weekend Picture: Mark Westley

The British Army currently lead the way in the Men’s tournament, while it is Shogun that sit top of the Women’s group, but both prizes are still very much up for grabs with the chasing pack in close attendance.

LIT’s chief executive officer Ellaine Gelman said: “The series has gone fantastically well so far.

“Our goal when launching was to give the sport at all levels, including social and open, the chance to showcase itself and we’ve done that.

“We recently crowned the winners of the social and open sections, and we’re really excited about crowning the champions of the elite sections in Bury. The most pleasing thing has been the quality on show in both the men’s and women’s events

“We’ve definitely got some of the best teams in the country – if not the world – in the competition, so if people love sevens, Bury is the place to be.”

Meanwhile, Bury’s commercial manager Will Affleck added: “It’s a long-standing event and while it is a big task, it’s a well-oiled machine.

“We’re lucky to have plenty of volunteers who are well versed on what they are doing to ensure the event runs smoothly.

“With the series now being run by LIT, it’s exciting to know that we’ll have some new teams and players for people to watch.

“We want it to be a day out where there are things to do for anyone and everyone.”

Gates open at 8am with the first game starting at 9am.