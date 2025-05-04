An emotional Bury Town captain Josh Curry was left to reflect on having gone ‘full circle’ with the club after yesterday’s promotion via the Isthmian League North Division play-offs.

Fifteen years ago, a teenage Curry was part of a Blues squad that contained the likes of Gavin Johnson, Ben Coker and the Reed brothers who went up to Step 3 as champions of the Zamaretto League Division One Midlands.

The defender subsequently left his hometown club, taking in spells at the likes of Diss Town, Walsham-le-Willows, Mildenhall Town, Lowestoft Town and Stowmarket Town before rejoining the Blues as manager Cole Skuse’s first addition in the summer of 2023.

Captain Josh Curry lifts the trophy after the last-gasp play-off victory. Picture: Mecha Morton

Given his close affinity with the club, Curry felt the hurt of last season’s play-off semi-final defeat to Brentwood Town more than most. But like the rest of the squad, he dusted himself down and has gone on to skipper the team back up to third tier of non-league football.

“I went on to my Instagram recently and one of the last posts I put up was all about losing the semi-final last time. At the end of that I wrote that we’d come back stronger – and we have,” said the 32-year-old.

“That’s been our motivation all year. Winning on Tuesday night (against Waltham Abbey in the semi-finals) and getting over that hurdle, I had every confidence we were going to do it in front of our own fans.

The skipper leads the team out ahead of the final. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It’s a massive crowd and one of the biggest games in the club’s history – and we’ve done it. I couldn’t be prouder of the lads and everyone connected with the club.

“I was crying my eyes out at the end. Fifteen years ago I was involved in the squad that got promoted, so it’s full circle for me. I was 17 then and I’m 32 now, so it means so much to be the captain.”

Asked what sets this group of players apart, he added: “This squad is just so talented, unbelievably talented. They’re a fit group of lads as well – I’ve never seen a group look after themselves so much.

“I’ve been in other good groups at the likes of Stowmarket Town and Lowestoft Town with some very good players, but the spirit and belief we’ve got here is massive. And that’s what has taken us all the way.”

The Bury players mob Ed Upson after his stoppage-time winner. Picture: Mecha Morton

And what a way it was to clinch promotion. Time seemed to slow right down as Max Maughn played a square pass to Ed Upson inside the penalty box deep into stoppage time.

The midfielder, who like Curry was raised in Bury St Edmunds before enjoying a successful professional career in the game, took a touch to assess his options before curling a left-footed shot into the corner of the net.

“It was all a blur. Every time Ed gets the ball it feels like it all slows down – he always seems to have so much time,” said Curry.

The squad bounced back from last season’s play-off heartbreak. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was so special when that flew in. Emotions took over. We just all bundled each other. He was crying and so was I! It was a special, special moment.”