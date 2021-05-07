Pride was tinged with disappointment for Bury Town Under-18s’ joint manager Mark Jolland after seeing his side exit the Blue Square Solutions Suffolk Boys’ Under-18 Midweek Cup at the quarter-final stage.

Tuesday’s 3-2 home defeat to holders AFC Sudbury came after the Yellows had inflicted a 7-0 thrashing on them, again at Ram Meadow, in the FA Youth Cup in December.

After second-half goals from Andrew Conroy and Callum Steed saw them level twice, after Jesper Lawrence’s 32nd-minute header gave the visitors a narrow interval lead, it was a second strike from Josh Stokes which ultimately proved decisive.

Bury Town lost by the odd goal in five against AFC Sudbury on Tuesday. Picture: Neil Dady

With a moral victory after pushing their full-time academy opponents all the way but no season extension in the semi-finals, it was mixed emotions for Jolland and his players at the final whistle.

“You feel proud because they have taken on board what you wanted and moved on from the 7-0 last time but obviously disappointed when you come from behind each time,” he said.

“We had blocked out how they scored last time, playing through the lines. We shut that down but it was two set-plays with soft headers, which was disappointing.

“But they have got some big lads and we have only really got Andrew Conroy, our centre-half, who likes heading the ball, and that showed a bit.

“With the free kick at the end I just thought ‘hit it low’ and there’s a chance here for penalties and it’s fine lines, if you can just get there you can win the tie instead of feeling you’ve just made a good effort.”

Despite Sudbury seeing more of the attacking play it was a game not short on chances for either side.

Among them, Bury’s Joseph Wilson did well to turn Jack Palmer’s early free kick on to the crossbar while Kyran Cooper’s pacey breakaway ended with Luke Craigie forced into a diving save at the other end.

Sudbury’s breakthrough moment came from a Hipkin corner which found Lawrence unmarked and he thundered in his header.

Bury responded well though and Jack Turner went close with a free kick before his throughball, which Thomas Pinyoun fired in, was ruled out for offside.

AFC were punished early in the second half for not clearing Callum Steed’s 50th-minute free-kick with skipper Conroy despatching a loose ball through a crowded box.

Within four minutes Sudbury regained the lead as Steed gave away sloppy possession in the centre-circle and Bury were unable to clear their lines this time with Stokes’ low shot finding the bottom left-hand corner.

Steed atoned for his mistake four minutes earlier, though, with a great turn and curling finish from the edge of the penalty area for 2-2.

It continued to be tightly-contested affair but it was the holders who got their noses in front again with Stokes’ glancing header from another fine Hipkin free kick.

Bury did not fade away though and Cooper fired a fierce angled effort over the far post after a good run in behind while a late free kick from Turner was not far over the crossbar.

With only four players who cannot play in the competition next year, Mark Jolland feels they are well positioned to go further next season.

Bury: Joseph (Foreman 46’), Bonas (Hurrell 69’), Heider, Haddoch Conroy (c), Gee, Pinyoun (Frank 61’), Steed (Allision 69’), Turner, Cooper, Mills. Unused sub: Walker.

