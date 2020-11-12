Former England captain Dylan Hartley is set to answer questions from supporters in a special Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club virtual event tomorrow evening.

From 7pm the ex-Northampton Saints player, who with 97 appearances is England’s most capped hooker of all time, is set to answer a range of questions from supporters as he talks about his illustrious career.

Bury are charging £10 to join the event with a discount code for £2.50 off available to members via the latest club newsletter.

Gallery1

Anyone wishing to join and pose a question or just watch what the player who retired through injury a year ago has to say should email hospitality@bserufc.co.uk

* Meanwhile, the club are due to be informed tomorrow about proposals for an alternative competition for National League clubs to allow them to get some competitive play in during the second half of the season. It is set to involve optional regional leagues with no scrums or mauls.

It comes after plans to start the 2020/21 season in its traditional format were abandoned.

Read more: Bury rugby leaders react to league abandonment and new lockdown