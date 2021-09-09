Former Mildenhall bowler Tymal Mills has been included in the provisional 15-man England squad for next month's Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

It marks a first return to the international set-up for the Brandon-raised pace merchant since 2017.

And it comes on the back of an impressive summer, with former Mildenhall College Academy pupil Mills having helped Sussex to reach the Vitality T20 Blast's Finals Day next weekend, as well as playing a key role in the Southern Brave's triumph in the inaugural Hundred tournament.

Tymal Mills is part of England's T20 World Cup squad. Picture: Mecha Morton

England head coach Chris Silverwood, who has previously played for Haverhill Cricket Club, said: "Tymal Mills deserves his inclusion and has demonstrated over the past couple of years, but particularly this summer that he has all skills to succeed at this level.

"His exceptional pace is a standout, and the way he has spearheaded Sussex and Southern Brave's respective attacks in the short-form game has shown that he relishes the pressures of the big stage.

"He will add variety to our bowling unit, and we can't wait to see him play in a major international tournament."

As part of the team’s build up to the World Cup, England are scheduled to play four warm-up matches – including a two-match T20I series against Pakistan – with both matches due to take place at the October 14-15.

England's campaign will then get under way on October 23 against the West Indies in Dubai.

