Plans are being put in place for Bury St Edmunds to finally host some of the great players of England’s past in a delayed Victory Ground centenary celebration this summer.

The PCA England Masters side were due to go up against the Wolfpack in a Twenty20 match last August to mark 100 years of the game and other sports being played at the Nowton Road venue.

The impact of Covid-19 even saw hopes to move it back to the end of the 2020-delayed season shelved.

The England Masters last visited Bury St Edmunds in 2016. Picture: Mark Westley

But Friday, July 23 (St George’s Day) has now been pencilled into the diary for the team run by the Professional Cricketers’ Association to visit west Suffolk.

Bury St Edmunds CC chairman Paul Whittaker said: “We are busy starting to make arrangements but as you can imagine there is still a degree of uncertainty with what will happen in regard to crowds and so on.

“At this stage we do not know who will be available on that day but they always produce a host of household names.

“The purpose of the day is to entertain the cricket-loving public and it will be a Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club XI against PCA England Masters.

“We will be looking to raise funds for the Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club registered charity and provide as much entertainment as we can.”

The touring side visited the club in a hastily arranged game, to take on a mixed Bury and Worlington side, in 2016 with their line-up including now England head coach Chris Silverwood, Ashes-winning bowler Simon Jones and former Essex batting star Mark Ramprakash.

As well as marking 100 years of cricket at the Vic, it is hoped the match and the events surrounding it can act as a fund-raiser for new outside practice facilities, estimated to cost £60,000.

Whittaker said some of the ex-internationals will be on hand to take part in some junior coaching on what is being designed to be a family day out.

At this stage, no tickets have been put on sale for the match.

* England Over-50 World Cup bowling specialist Sean Cooper has left Bury St Edmunds for East Anglian Premier League rivals Sudbury. The 53-year-old, a former vice-captain of the first team, has cited wanting a new challenge.

Ben Seabrook will continue as the first XI captain for the upcoming season with Sean Park as vice-captain.

* Bury St Edmunds are looking to build up their ladies section after restarting it with friendly matches last year. Anyone interested is asked to email bsecricket@btinternet.com

The club is also looking for people interested in becoming cricket scorers and statisticians for any of their five weekend teams. Full training and guidance, if required, would be provided. Email interest to bsecricket@btinternet.com

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news