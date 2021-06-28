Tomorrow at 5pm, most of the country is expected to come to a stop when England lock horns with old foes Germany in the last 16 of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

It's a match that seems to have got everybody talking, so we asked six managers of our local teams how they think the game will unfold.

See below for their responses, plus who they would include in the England side were they placed in head coach Gareth Southgate's shoes, as well as a score prediction.

England famously beat the Germans at Wembley to lift the World Cup in 1966. Can they beat them again at the home of English football on Tuesday? Picture: Popperfoto/Getty Images

Jamie Bradbury, Long Melford

Ideal XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson; Bellingham, Grealish; Sterling, Kane, Foden

We’ve suffered so much heartache at the hands of Germany, but the law of averages says we’ve surely got to win again sooner or later, so why can’t it be at Wembley on Tuesday?

Germany aren’t as strong as they have been, while England have so many young and exciting players who can do them damage – but they can only do that if they are on the pitch.

Long Melford manager Jamie Bradbury. Picture: Mark Westley

I’d like to see England go for it and put Germany on the back-foot, rather than worry about what they might do to us.

I fear we aren’t good enough defensively, so if we play a defensive game we’ll come unstuck. But the fact we’ve only scored twice so far shows that we are probably gearing up for a more cautious game.

Nonetheless, I’d be going for it, and regardless of the boo-boys, Sterling has got our only goals so far, and we won’t win without Kane:

Prediction: England 2-1 Germany (unless we play cautiously and then 1-1, Germany win 5-4 on penalties)

Ricky Cornish, Mildenhall Town

Ideal XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Phillips; Grealish (Mount if available), Sterling, Foden; Kane

Mildenhall Town manager Ricky Cornish. Picture: Mecha Morton

Defensively the Germans are leaking goals. We have the power, pace and players to unlock defences. Hummels lacks pace, that needs to be exposed, and the wide areas are crucial to attack as the space is there.

We need to be brave on the ball, fluid in attack and solid as a unit defensively.

Maguire playing instead of Mings is a boost because of his passing ability, his danger from set pieces plus he has played with Shaw all season.

There’s a stigma about the Germans and they play their best football at tournaments but if we can get in among Kroos and Gundogan – to stop supply – we have every chance.

The key is the front four doing their magic and solidity from the rest.

Prediction: England 2-1

Ben Chenery, Bury Town

Ideal XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson; Grealish, Foden, Sterling; Kane

In my opinion the game could go either way. England may be more suited to counter-attacking Germany, sitting a bit deeper inviting pressure and using the pace and power we have in the team to exploit the areas vacated by Germany.

If history is anything to go by, it will be an eventful match and I wouldn't be surprised if it went to penalties!

Bury Town boss Ben Chenery. Picture: Neil Dady

Prediction: Penalties!

Robbie Mason, Soham Town Rangers

Ideal XI: Pickford, Trippier, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Henderson, Mount; Grealish, Foden, Saka; Calvert-Lewin

Defensively I think the back four offers great versatility going forward with Trippier and Shaw's quality on the ball – especially from set-pieces – with Stones and Maguire an obvious threat in the air in both boxes.

In midfield you have the security of Henderson sitting in, protecting, giving freedom for Mount and Grealish to express themselves. Also he offers the range of passing that Saka and Foden would thrive off.

Soham player-boss Robbie Mason

The front three offer fearlessness and belief and Calvert-Lewin adds a more direct dynamic. Kane has been off form and I feel leaving the space for Grealish to drive in to, as opposed to Kane dropping in, allows us to have more numbers higher up the pitch.

England have to be positive from the outset and need to maintain the levels shown in the first 20 minutes of the opening three games, but for the majority of the game and take advantage of being on top.

If we do get in front in the game I think the front three will be hungry to kill the game off.

Defensively questions have been raised but clean sheets in the group games are a massive positive – and so is the return of Maguire.

Germany will obviously offer a much greater threat than previously faced, also the magnitude of the game itself will be a big factor. The Germans have been quietly ticking in the group stages but have real quality and experience in their squad – that said, I can’t see past an England win!

Prediction: England 3-0 Germany

Paul Musgrove, Stowmarket Town

Ideal XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Mings, Shaw; Rice, Phillips, Foden, Mount, Grealish, Calvert-Lewin

I think the game will be won by the team that has the two/three players who get on the ball and drive the tempo in the final third.

It's all about having the quality to take people on rather than being safe and getting to a point and going backwards. Grealish has to play for me.

Stowmarket boss Paul Musgrove

Prediction: England 2-1 Germany (after extra-time)

Matt Morton, Thetford Town

Ideal XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Bellingham, Henderson; Mount, Sancho, Sterling; Kane

I think this will be a cagey game with both teams setting up to play on the counter.

It’s the most confident I can remember being in the build-up to this fixture, however you can never be too confident as an Englishman playing the Germans in an international tournament.

If England are brave enough we should have too much for Germany this time around. If we can draw them out they won’t be able to live with our threat in behind.

Thetford player-manager Matt Morton. Picture: Mecha Morton

I think their defence should be more worried about our frontline than ours should be of theirs, however the key to winning this fixture is to make sure we win the midfield battle to control the game.

I found it tough choosing between Sterling and Grealish, but Sterling's movement and threat in behind can expose Germany and I think Sancho is the weapon we need to stretch their back line and expose them.

Bellingham will be box-to-box and make sure we are brave which is why I have opted for him over Rice or Phillips.

Prediction: England 1-0 Germany

