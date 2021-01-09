Former Bury Town loanee Daniel Barden is set to make his first Emirates FA Cup appearance for Norwich City this afternoon.

The goalkeeper, who made 26 appearances during his stint at the Denny Bros Stadium last term, recently made his EFL Championship debut as a half-time substitute in the 1-1 draw with Queens Park Rangers.

And with Tim Krul having tested positive for Covid-19 and Michael McGovern sidelined by injury, the 20-year-old will feature from the start against Coventry City in the world's oldest cup competition.

Daniel Barden is set to start in the FA Cup this afternoon. Picture: Neil Dady

Norwich boss Daniel Farke said: "Daniel Barden will start in goal. He's a confident lad and we fully believe in him."

Barden has featured on three occasions for the Canaries this term.

