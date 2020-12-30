Former Bury Town loanee Daniel Barden made his EFL Championship debut for Norwich City last night.

The 19-year-old goalkeeper, who came on as a half-time substitute in place of the injured Michael McGovern, spent the curtailed 2019/20 campaign with the Blues.

He made a total of 26 appearances for Ben Chenery's side before returning to Carrow Road, where he has been made the number three 'keeper behind Tim Krul and McGovern.

Daniel Barden spent last season on loan with Bury Town. Picture: Neil Dady

Barden has since gone on to feature in the EFL Trophy and League Cup before his big opportunity came yesterday evening in the home clash with Queens Park Rangers.

Despite conceding from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw, it was a composed performance between the posts by the Wales youth international.

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport news