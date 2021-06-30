The pandemic has thrown up numerous obstacles, but it is now full steam ahead as Bury St Edmunds Cricket Club prepares to host a number of former England cricketers in less than a month.

The PCA Masters – a team made up of ex-international players – were due to visit the Victory Ground for the second time in four years in August 2020.

Covid-19 subsequently put paid to those hopes, but an agreement was struck for a squad of big names to return on Friday, July 23.

The PCA England Masters with Bury St Edmunds players on their visit to The Victory Sports Ground in 2016 Picture: Mark Westley

The likes of Alex Tudor, Monty Panesar, Matthew Hoggard, Devon Malcolm and Mark Ramprakash are all set to be on show, taking on a team of Bury players in a Twenty20 encounter.

“It’s been a tough time for all charitable organisations and amateur sport clubs,” said Bury St Edmunds chairman Paul Whittaker.

“No bar, reduced crowds, cancelled matches – you name it, it’s all be tough going during the last year or so.

England head coach Chris Silverwood and Ashes legend Simon Jones share a word during the previous PCA Masters match at Bury St Edmunds in 2016 Picture: Mark Westley

“Fingers crossed the easing of the lockdown is not delayed again and we go about putting on a good spectacle for everyone.

“These are top international players – some of them retired not that long ago. They want to entertain and they always throw themselves into these sort of events.

“They’ll sign things, have photographs and they will put on a very good game of cricket.”

As well as raising some much needed funds for the club, Whittaker is keen that the event pays tribute to the hard work of the NHS throughout the past 16 months.

Those that work for the NHS will be granted free access to the match, while a donation will also be made to the hospital’s charitable trust.

“The day will give us a chance to say thank you to the NHS for how brilliant they’ve been,” added Whittaker.

“We’ve got 150 players at our club and when you factor in their friends and family, it shows even a club of our size has quite a big community and they’ve all been protected by the NHS.

“We’ll be making a donation to show our appreciation for their work.”

As well as the action on the pitch, off the field of play people will be able to try out ‘The Cricket Factory’ – giving them a chance to experience elements of the game. Greene King will be providing a bar and there will be numerous food outlets.

Tickets are priced at £5 per adult, while children under the age of 15 will be free with a paying adult. The club is also keen for people to bring their own chairs for the match.

To purchase a ticket, visit the club’s website.

