Bury St Edmunds will have the Super Sevens Player of the Series strutting his stuff in Jacob Ford’s new-look Wolfpack side in the upcoming season alongside a Samoan sevens international, we can reveal.

Samurai’s Freddie Roddick was deemed the most eye-catching player across the four rounds of the 2021 Wow Hydrate Super Sevens Series – and Terry Sands has revealed he is one of two new signings for Bury.

The 22-year-old full-back or fly-half has had two seasons in Scotland’s top flight with Musselburgh and, on the back of his 7s performances, has recently been called up to train with Germany’s development sevens team.

Freddie Roddick, being presented the Super Sevens Series Player of The Series award from Bury St Edmunds chairman Craig Germeney, is a new signing for The Wolfpack Picture: Shawn Pearce

“He is Germany sevens development but will go on to the full team now. He is as English as they come though and has been playing in Edinburgh,” said performance director Sands.

“He is a 15 but we are probably going to play him as a 9.”

But although excited about Roddick’s arrival, who has been studying at university in Scotland, Sands has described the club’s other new recruit – Samoan centre or No.10 Paul Eti-Slater – as a ‘big signing’.

“My friend is the Samoan Under-20s’ coach who I have known for years and he told me Paul wanted to play sevens for Samurai, so I started speaking to him about that and then found out he had an English passport.

“He went to France for the Olympic qualifying where they got beat in the final and I said he could come here after that, and he did. He has played the last two tournaments for Samurai and now he has signed for Bury. He is a big signing.”

It takes Bury’s off-season signings to six. The squad are now back in pre-season training but have had to have a week off following Covid concerns.

Read more: Bury's sevens event serves up thrilling finale for large crowd

Read more: All the latest Suffolk sport

Read more: All the latest news from Bury St Edmunds