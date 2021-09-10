Three of Ipswich Town’s promising young players are set to come in to boost Ben Chenery’s injury-hit Bury Town squad ahead of back-to-back matches at The Denny Bros Ram Meadow Stadium, we can reveal.

A hamstring injury suffered by Olly Hughes early in Saturday’s disappointing 4-1 home Emirates FA Cup exit to lower-league Norwich United led to the manager into deciding the time was right to bring in reinforcements.

Jesse Nwabueze in action for Ipswich Town's first team in the pre-season friendly with Patrick Vieira's Crystal Palace at Portman Road Picture: Barry Goodwin

It comes as captain Ollie Fenn, Ryan Jolland and Ryan Stafford are also all currently sidelined.

Forward Gerard Buabo led the line as Ipswich Town Under-18s made it to the semi-final of the FA Youth Cup last season before bowing out to Liverpool.

Attacking wide player Jesse Nwabueze was playing with Paul Cook’s first team in pre-season, including featuring against Premier League Crystal Palace.

.Gerard Buabo played a key role in Ipswich Town's attack during their FA Youth Cup run to the semi-finals last season Picture: Barry Goodwin

Zak Bradshaw, who can play full-back, centre-back or as a holding midfielder, also played a part in the FA Youth Cup campaign and completes the trio who were due to train with Bury last night.

It is hoped the paperwork on the work experience loans, initially for a month with a roll-over option, will go through later today to allow them to be involved in tomorrow’s visit of Heybridge Swifts (3pm).

Bury are looking to bounce back from a disappointing start to their 2021/22 campaign. Saturday’s FA Cup exit followed on from a 3-0 defeat in their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division derby at Stowmarket Town on bank holiday Monday, leaving them 13th with one win and two defeats.

And with the visit of Coggeshall Town following on Tuesday (7.45pm), Chenery is pleased to be set to boost his squad.

Zak Bradshaw in action for Ipswich Town Under-18s last season Picture: James Ager

“Both Ollies are going to be out for a while and with Ryan Jolland and Ryan Stafford (groins) we will have to wait and see,” he said.

“They are key players and if you take your key players out of your team it can have an effect.

“We are really fortunate with our relationship with Ipswich Town that it allows us to benefit from having their players come and play with us, which also benefits them.”

Max Maughn watches the ball go the wrong side of the post against Norwich United on Saturday Picture: Mecha Morton

He added: “We are very excited to work with the three players. They will certainly make us a lot stronger and it will be a big lift for the current squad with the injuries we have and just add some new faces in and around the squad.”

But despite the last two results he believes there is nothing fundamentally wrong with his side.

“Our possession is good but what is happening at the moment is when we are giving the ball away in key areas we are getting punished,” he said.

“I think Norwich had four shots on target and all four went in.

“We’ve just got to get back to basics really and I think over the course of the season things will start going your way.

“We are just on one of those little runs at the moment, which is fine. We had a great pre-season; the personnel hasn’t changed and it’s just about us getting a bit more of the rub of the green in key areas.”

On-loan Norwich City goalkeeper Sam Blair is set to return to the side in place of under-18s player Joe Wilson after being away with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad.

Both Heybridge and Coggeshall have also had difficult starts to the campaign with neither yet having registered a league win.

