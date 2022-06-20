Recently-appointed Mildenhall Town player-manager Phil Weavers has secured his second addition of the summer.

Late last month Weavers confirmed that Walsham-le-Willows attacker Kieran Twinn had agreed to become his first signing since being named as the permanent successor to Ricky Cornish in April.

And Twinn has now been joined at The Riverside Stadium by experienced defender Taylor Hastings.

Taylor Hastings – pictured in action for Bury Town – has agreed a move to Mildenhall Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

The 30-year-old centre-back will sign for Mildenhall having acquired a wealth of higher-league experience from spells with the likes of Heybridge Swifts – whom he captained and made more than 100 appearances for – as well as Enfield Town and Harlow Town.

More locally Hastings was part of the Felixstowe & Walton United side that earned promotion to the Isthmian League in 2017/18 and he also had a stint in the heart of the Bury Town defence.

Weavers said of his latest recruit: "I made contact with Taylor soon after getting the job about coming over for pre-season following recommendations from other players he’s played with.

"With Luke Butcher in the side and myself as back up if required, we wanted a bit of competition at centre half for the remaining roles. Taylor’s attitude has been exemplary since we first spoke and with Casey Phillips and Rob Ruddy deciding to move on for their own reasons, Taylor has put himself top of that pile.

"His pedigree is second to none, he has vast experience at both Step 3 and 4 level for someone only 30 and he is hungry to get back to that level, which matches both mine and the club's ambition."